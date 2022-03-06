back

What makes Ranbir the “best boyfriend” for Alia?

Perhaps these traits of Ranbir Kapoor will tell you how to be the “best boyfriend”. 👀 📹 BollywoodHungama.com

06/03/2022 4:27 PM
  • 297.3K
  • 43

And even more

  1. 14:03

    Inside Dr. Shashi Tharoor’s Home

  2. 2:04

    What makes Ranbir the “best boyfriend” for Alia?

  3. 6:49

    Janhvi Kapoor On What It’s Like To Be Gen-Z

  4. 3:08

    When Brut India joined the metaverse

  5. 3:11

    OG Shaktimaan speaks to Brut

  6. 4:57

    The changing shades of Shahid Kapoor

37 comments

  • Farjana A.
    11 hours

    Ha aijonno ei to TMR kapor lathi diye shoray ...jotosob ..sob gula vhondo

  • Rojina R.
    13 hours

    I guess katrina,dipika and others also had such confidence 😂😂

  • Ruby F.
    15 hours

    Is she wearing a padded bra for a blouse!Sensible girl.She is saving time and money by not getting a saree blouse made.Its like killing two birds with one stone.

  • Namit B.
    18 hours

    Bollywood ka Jhonny Sins hai 😂😂

  • Ashish P.
    20 hours

    On the verge of World War 3 and this is what is important to Brut India. slow clapping... .. ..

  • Präçhî Ć.
    2 days

    I didn’t follow for this news

  • Mahbuba M.
    2 days

    when someone tastes "১০ঘাটের পানি and express love to his " so caled valentine " 😐 funny nah?

  • Abdul K.
    2 days

    Very Loyal too 🤣

  • Malik S.
    2 days

    Alia is very Beautiful lady

  • G N.
    2 days

    Alia is desperate for ranbir😆

  • Deepali G.
    2 days

    Fan girl of Ranbir 😂

  • DaNiSh E.
    2 days

    Pgli... Yhi sab Pehly Pehly Deepika b Bola Krti Thi 😂😂😂

  • Tina T.
    2 days

    Ranbir Kapoor 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 he looks such a crack

  • Reji V.
    2 days

    Super performance in GK movie…

  • Sid S.
    2 days

    https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1319396078528768&id=100013751644218

  • Mariyam J.
    2 days

    😒😏

  • Raftia O.
    2 days

    Yes. Extremely understanding . After all multipled experience matters! 😂.

  • LopaMudra
    2 days

    He was best with dipika and worst with rest of all idiotic girls

  • Vijendra L.
    2 days

    That's Sir Vijay Raj for you❤️

  • Brut India
    3 days

    Was romancing and breaking the ice with Alia Bhatt intimidating to newcomer Shantanu Maheshwari? He answers: https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/shantanu-maheshwari-always-knew-gangubai-kathiawadi-alia-bhatt-film-sanjay-leela-bhansali-7796235/

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.