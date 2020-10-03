back
What Neena Gupta Thinks About Divorce
“I have never poisoned her against her father. I have told her everything.” Neena Gupta spoke about raising a child outside marriage and how she felt about her daughter Masaba's divorce. Thanks to PinkVilla for the footage!
03/10/2020 3:57 PM
- 1.9m
- 25.3k
- 709
411 comments
Akash A.11 hours
Liberals have everything wrong going on in their lives but they will not gulp or accept because of the ego.lol.
Akash A.11 hours
Who is this joker interviewer?
Arti G.12 hours
i love ur purity and loyality
Jatin P.13 hours
..
Anand S.16 hours
So relevant...I just wonder how you did that... 😍
Darshana M.17 hours
Like her
Aruna C.20 hours
Very true younger generation are very smart...thank God and yes men need to be liberated
Anchor K.21 hours
So beautiful
W B.21 hours
Yes correct I did that
Priyanka K.21 hours
✨
Shailendra T.a day
She talked about difficulties of her life in simplest way. Really inspirational personality !
Eti D.a day
Nice
Atlani T.a day
I always admire Ms Neena Gupta and this interview proves me right. I totally agree with whatever she said in this interview esp men's lib stuff😃😃
Gagan J.a day
chachi she speaks like you
Thakur D.a day
She is perfect person to give love advice. 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Apeksha P.a day
Loved ur interview..
Tripti S.a day
...
Debasmita B.a day
toxic masculinity
Pam P.a day
It's a very inspiring way to enlighten our society...thanks to Neena Gupta ..but it would be more better of you interview some single mother among the public who lives in lower middle class or beyond that so more people can relate to it 🙂 livelihood is not a matter of concern for the celebrates because their mode of earring is there but what about the other women who wants to get divorced for major issues but they are unable to do so....our intention should focus more on the enlightenment on how to deal with it and how to survive in such a difficult situations
Anurag K.a day
Men's liberation 😂😂🤣