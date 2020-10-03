back

What Neena Gupta Thinks About Divorce

“I have never poisoned her against her father. I have told her everything.” Neena Gupta spoke about raising a child outside marriage and how she felt about her daughter Masaba's divorce. Thanks to PinkVilla for the footage!

03/10/2020 3:57 PM
  • 1.9m
  • 709

411 comments

  • Akash A.
    11 hours

    Liberals have everything wrong going on in their lives but they will not gulp or accept because of the ego.lol.

  • Akash A.
    11 hours

    Who is this joker interviewer?

  • Arti G.
    12 hours

    i love ur purity and loyality

  • Jatin P.
    13 hours

    ..

  • Anand S.
    16 hours

    So relevant...I just wonder how you did that... 😍

  • Darshana M.
    17 hours

    Like her

  • Aruna C.
    20 hours

    Very true younger generation are very smart...thank God and yes men need to be liberated

  • Anchor K.
    21 hours

    So beautiful

  • W B.
    21 hours

    Yes correct I did that

  • Priyanka K.
    21 hours

  • Shailendra T.
    a day

    She talked about difficulties of her life in simplest way. Really inspirational personality !

  • Eti D.
    a day

    Nice

  • Atlani T.
    a day

    I always admire Ms Neena Gupta and this interview proves me right. I totally agree with whatever she said in this interview esp men's lib stuff😃😃

  • Gagan J.
    a day

    chachi she speaks like you

  • Thakur D.
    a day

    She is perfect person to give love advice. 🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Apeksha P.
    a day

    Loved ur interview..

  • Tripti S.
    a day

    ...

  • Debasmita B.
    a day

    toxic masculinity

  • Pam P.
    a day

    It's a very inspiring way to enlighten our society...thanks to Neena Gupta ..but it would be more better of you interview some single mother among the public who lives in lower middle class or beyond that so more people can relate to it 🙂 livelihood is not a matter of concern for the celebrates because their mode of earring is there but what about the other women who wants to get divorced for major issues but they are unable to do so....our intention should focus more on the enlightenment on how to deal with it and how to survive in such a difficult situations

  • Anurag K.
    a day

    Men's liberation 😂😂🤣