What’s In A Name? Find Out Through Abhishek Bachchan’s Journey
As Abhishek Bachchan completed 20 years in cinema this year, here’s a look at the baggage that comes with being known as the “Junior Bachchan”.
26/12/2020 4:27 PM
- 468.2K
- 2.8K
- 165
136 comments
Seemab A.a day
He has his own style and competence, i never feel him overshadowed by his father’s achievements, both have their own style.
Shreyas G.a day
Guru movie 👌
Debjyoti C.a day
He is a great actor but choices of films are poor...I still remember players film ...one of his best films according to me
Ananya C.a day
Then finally you became a born rich spoiler arrogant useless burden of the film industry . 👏👏👏👏👏
Sonu W.a day
Abhishek is a wonderful actor and a humble person .
Saif G.a day
Who's this
Pragya P.a day
I know many people hAte him... But he is good actor and also a good human being
Gayatrri B.a day
"it is tough to go through 17 flops" No, my dear.. Its called privilege. And you are enjoying it to the hilt and still have the gumption to complain about it. The "comparison" you faced since your launch, any artistes take 10 - 12 years to be simply known.. Forget about having any audience to even be compared to anybody, and you still complain! That's !
Sayoni S.a day
Classy. Not an attention seeker like most of the other Bollywood characters.
Sohamjit K.a day
<(")
Adil B.a day
Flop show
Bubly H.a day
Unnecessary post
Bubly H.a day
OVER SHADOW!!!!! not at all, he got million chances as he born with the golden spoon. Ppl accepts who have it Alia, Ranbir, kareena, Amir, Salman they have been accepted as they have it.
Krishna M.a day
अपने माता पिता के साथ रहना कब से आलोचना का विषय हो गया? आज भी 2 से 3 पीढ़ियां एक घर में ही रहती हैं। चूंकि अभिषेक अभिनेता है इसलिए वो वही करे जो दूसरे अभिनेता कर रहे हैं ज़रूरी तो नहीं। सोच देखिए कोई live in में रहता है तो बहुत बढ़िया, माँ बाप के साथ रहता है तो इन्हें आपत्ति है।
Suryanarayan S.a day
what baggage,if not for his father,he is not fit to be light boy
Zing Z.2 days
Humble and decent actor.
Saima M.2 days
He is far better than hritik roshan.also a very good human being.never seen misbehaving in public.he always gets roles on his own.although ,he is a star kid but not a product of nepotism.
Nazia P.2 days
Ugly fucker wtf
Sreejit N.2 days
Chup sallae eshsan faramosh khandan ki auladh
Aastha M.2 days
I have somehow started to like him as an actor. He has aged well as a human and as an actor.