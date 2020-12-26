back

What’s In A Name? Find Out Through Abhishek Bachchan’s Journey

As Abhishek Bachchan completed 20 years in cinema this year, here’s a look at the baggage that comes with being known as the “Junior Bachchan”.

26/12/2020 4:27 PM
  • 468.2K
  • 165

136 comments

  • Seemab A.
    a day

    He has his own style and competence, i never feel him overshadowed by his father’s achievements, both have their own style.

  • Shreyas G.
    a day

    Guru movie 👌

  • Debjyoti C.
    a day

    He is a great actor but choices of films are poor...I still remember players film ...one of his best films according to me

  • Ananya C.
    a day

    Then finally you became a born rich spoiler arrogant useless burden of the film industry . 👏👏👏👏👏

  • Sonu W.
    a day

    Abhishek is a wonderful actor and a humble person .

  • Saif G.
    a day

    Who's this

  • Pragya P.
    a day

    I know many people hAte him... But he is good actor and also a good human being

  • Gayatrri B.
    a day

    "it is tough to go through 17 flops" No, my dear.. Its called privilege. And you are enjoying it to the hilt and still have the gumption to complain about it. The "comparison" you faced since your launch, any artistes take 10 - 12 years to be simply known.. Forget about having any audience to even be compared to anybody, and you still complain! That's !

  • Sayoni S.
    a day

    Classy. Not an attention seeker like most of the other Bollywood characters.

  • Sohamjit K.
    a day

    <(")

  • Adil B.
    a day

    Flop show

  • Bubly H.
    a day

    Unnecessary post

  • Bubly H.
    a day

    OVER SHADOW!!!!! not at all, he got million chances as he born with the golden spoon. Ppl accepts who have it Alia, Ranbir, kareena, Amir, Salman they have been accepted as they have it.

  • Krishna M.
    a day

    अपने माता पिता के साथ रहना कब से आलोचना का विषय हो गया? आज भी 2 से 3 पीढ़ियां एक घर में ही रहती हैं। चूंकि अभिषेक अभिनेता है इसलिए वो वही करे जो दूसरे अभिनेता कर रहे हैं ज़रूरी तो नहीं। सोच देखिए कोई live in में रहता है तो बहुत बढ़िया, माँ बाप के साथ रहता है तो इन्हें आपत्ति है।

  • Suryanarayan S.
    a day

    what baggage,if not for his father,he is not fit to be light boy

  • Zing Z.
    2 days

    Humble and decent actor.

  • Saima M.
    2 days

    He is far better than hritik roshan.also a very good human being.never seen misbehaving in public.he always gets roles on his own.although ,he is a star kid but not a product of nepotism.

  • Nazia P.
    2 days

    Ugly fucker wtf

  • Sreejit N.
    2 days

    Chup sallae eshsan faramosh khandan ki auladh

  • Aastha M.
    2 days

    I have somehow started to like him as an actor. He has aged well as a human and as an actor.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

