When A Guy Clicks Photos Like Girls Have To
Ever wondered why models have to pose covered in chocolate? If you didn't, you will now. RJ and actor Abhilash Thapliyal went all in, wanting you to think twice.
09/24/2020 3:34 PMupdated: 09/24/2020 3:35 PM
17 comments
Srishti P.2 days
the part where he says how he is judged for being thin.
Bennett J.3 days
When we guys see a girl and say, "Aap bade Sundar ho" "Aap bohut Sweet ho" "Aap bohut Cute ho" "You're very Beautiful" And things like that, Aren't we just giving *general compliments* ? And if we "Don't go beyond that" (According to Abhilash Thapliyal), Is it not considerate and a normal thing ??? But if we do go beyond that, won't we be "Objectifying" women ?
Vineet M.4 days
Waan 🤘🤘🤘
Amaka N.4 days
Confused 🤔
Tejinder S.4 days
Excellent ...very nicely done...this is one of the best videos of you which I have seen.... perfect...
Nikunj C.4 days
Nice one Abhilash bhai
Abhinav N.4 days
Many congratulations
Elina S.4 days
Proud of you Abhilash....such a nice concept......❤️❤️
Avinash B.5 days
Chutiya
Dhruv J.5 days
Male bodies are also objectified. Modeling is basically to show case ur body in all forms n ways.
Ar V.5 days
great going bro
Datta B.5 days
😂
Kuldeep K.5 days
Kya chutiyapa h yh inko koi kaam dham nhi h kya lockdown mein jo yh ladko ko model banane chale h. Really man some things are meant for attraction you can't justify every absurd question. But it has become a trend these days shi kha tha kisi ne ki KHAALI DIMAG SHAITAN KA GHAR HOTA HAI
Monét M.5 days
He's absolutely delightful , adorable , & charming .🌺 I just simply love this guy !! I enjoyed every single second of this video . Very entertaining 😄🙂
Syeda N.5 days
Loved it 👏👏
Richa D.5 days
Let's not pretend for once that male models don't exist and aren't objectified. He sounds like just another opportunist.
Amit T.5 days
The fuck did I just watch..??