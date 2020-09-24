back

When A Guy Clicks Photos Like Girls Have To

Ever wondered why models have to pose covered in chocolate? If you didn't, you will now. RJ and actor Abhilash Thapliyal went all in, wanting you to think twice.

09/24/2020 3:34 PMupdated: 09/24/2020 3:35 PM
  • 84.0k
  • 19

Portraits

  1. 5:38

    When SP Balasubrahmanyam Comforted His Fan

  2. 3:00

    Bhopal DG Caught Assaulting Wife On Camera

  3. 11:57

    Pakistan Vs. India At UNGA

  4. 3:17

    When Jaswant Singh Pulled Up Politicians

  5. 3:03

    Where There Are Women, There Is A Way

  6. 3:25

    A Bank For Waste Just For Kids

17 comments

  • Srishti P.
    2 days

    the part where he says how he is judged for being thin.

  • Bennett J.
    3 days

    When we guys see a girl and say, "Aap bade Sundar ho" "Aap bohut Sweet ho" "Aap bohut Cute ho" "You're very Beautiful" And things like that, Aren't we just giving *general compliments* ? And if we "Don't go beyond that" (According to Abhilash Thapliyal), Is it not considerate and a normal thing ??? But if we do go beyond that, won't we be "Objectifying" women ?

  • Vineet M.
    4 days

    Waan 🤘🤘🤘

  • Amaka N.
    4 days

    Confused 🤔

  • Tejinder S.
    4 days

    Excellent ...very nicely done...this is one of the best videos of you which I have seen.... perfect...

  • Nikunj C.
    4 days

    Nice one Abhilash bhai

  • Abhinav N.
    4 days

    Many congratulations

  • Elina S.
    4 days

    Proud of you Abhilash....such a nice concept......❤️❤️

  • Avinash B.
    5 days

    Chutiya

  • Dhruv J.
    5 days

    Male bodies are also objectified. Modeling is basically to show case ur body in all forms n ways.

  • Ar V.
    5 days

    great going bro

  • Datta B.
    5 days

    😂

  • Kuldeep K.
    5 days

    Kya chutiyapa h yh inko koi kaam dham nhi h kya lockdown mein jo yh ladko ko model banane chale h. Really man some things are meant for attraction you can't justify every absurd question. But it has become a trend these days shi kha tha kisi ne ki KHAALI DIMAG SHAITAN KA GHAR HOTA HAI

  • Monét M.
    5 days

    He's absolutely delightful , adorable , & charming .🌺 I just simply love this guy !! I enjoyed every single second of this video . Very entertaining 😄🙂

  • Syeda N.
    5 days

    Loved it 👏👏

  • Richa D.
    5 days

    Let's not pretend for once that male models don't exist and aren't objectified. He sounds like just another opportunist.

  • Amit T.
    5 days

    The fuck did I just watch..??

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.