back

When a labourer became a model

Chiselled jawline, salt-and-pepper hair... but this Kerala model was in the news not for his good looks.

21/02/2022 2:06 PM
  • 295.9K
  • 61

Portraits

  1. 8:56

    The Shy Student Who Became Tamil Nadu's Amma

  2. 2:48

    The mystery of Dadar's missing dog

  3. 3:58

    When Modi slighted SP on terror track record

  4. 1:45

    They wished their teacher a melodious goodbye

  5. 3:46

    When a Mumbai couple's wedding went viral

  6. 1:51

    Coach Dravid’s two cents on Saha saga

45 comments

  • Vinod N.
    13 hours

    Beautiful

  • David K.
    19 hours

    You are not ugly, u are just poor....

  • Ansar A.
    21 hours

    লে পুলাপাইন- আপনা টাইম আয়েগা😎

  • Ngashan K.
    a day

    ChUtiya maat bana

  • Ngashan K.
    a day

    motherchut

  • Amit K.
    a day

    A man with good heart must deserve this

  • Ritchie J.
    a day

    Hope he was paid fairly like the other models from the fashion industry !

  • Ashaa R.
    a day

    Perfect Looking Great Actor.... He is indeed looking like the king of india .... For me its a great personality

  • Vinaya R.
    a day

    Good job🤩

  • Sebastian T.
    a day

    WITH

  • Manu K.
    a day

    Beautiful story! Dome of the girls/women are most gorgeous too - without any make up etc.

  • Sukh T.
    a day

    How about me being a model

  • Shekhar K.
    a day

    Let me know if anyone needs chubby guy like me for modeling. 😀😁😀

  • Sonia F.
    2 days

    Hes got it right

  • Fariha R.
    2 days

    Waaooo ya ALLAH kisi ki nazar na lagy ALLAH innko kamiyab Kary ameen

  • Ammar A.
    2 days

    Next pm of india

  • Ali M.
    2 days

    He is from kerala and near to my village.

  • Jabbarkottakkal A.
    2 days

    പൊളി 💪💪

  • Unnati P.
    2 days

    Shareek 👏👏👏👏

  • Arcta B.
    2 days

    Dreams life

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.