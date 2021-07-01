back
When Anupam Kher Got An Unexpected Answer
Anupam Kher was exercising in a small town in Himachal Pradesh when a stranger gave him a surprise...
01/07/2021 2:57 PM
- 133.5K
- 1.3K
- 84
76 comments
Shahbaz H.2 hours
That guy is such a humble person. I love his smiling way of replies. And yeah , fuck anupam kher. Hypocritical biyaach!!
Sayan P.2 hours
Chutiya banda hai ek no ka. What good has he done till now.
Sajad A.5 hours
💩 Khar
Ben Jackson9 hours
Er A.10 hours
Brut ka agenda achi tarah se dekh sakte lekin koi fark nhi pdega..🤣
Yavizo V.10 hours
He thinks everyone is supposed to know him
Jithu C.11 hours
Love you sirji. You are a gem of indian cinema.
Harshit C.11 hours
Himachal mein kisi ko bhi celebrities ki trh treat nhi krte ..koi bhi ridge aoo without body guard tumhe yanha ka kutta bhi ni puchega
Vishal S.11 hours
Bahut achi technique hai sir apne aap ko logo mein promote karne. Sir we respect you but this is trick to get your own image. We know you are under extreme pressure .
Pankaj R.11 hours
Himachal beauty!
Firdous A.13 hours
Hahaha 😂😂😂😂...what a shame
Shibjyoti D.14 hours
Anupam Kher wants people to recognise him.
Zafar I.14 hours
Anupam Kher should be relieved that this gentleman did not know him or his hate politics.
Zafar I.14 hours
Why do celebrities assume that everyone should recognize them? It hurts their ego when they face the reality.
Ruby R.17 hours
Very funny
Matte V.18 hours
Bjop actor
Mohsin M.19 hours
love u gyanchand fcuk u anupamtakle
Abhay U.19 hours
Fact of life...
Vikas S.19 hours
KHER = SENSELESS MORON ANDH BHAKT
Kathleen P.20 hours
Love Anupam kher.. Such Genuine person.... There are few good people in Bullywood too like Anupam Sir🙏