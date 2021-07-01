back

When Anupam Kher Got An Unexpected Answer

Anupam Kher was exercising in a small town in Himachal Pradesh when a stranger gave him a surprise...

01/07/2021 2:57 PM
  • 133.5K
  • 84

And even more

  1. 4:47

    Tibod est dog-sitter : il promène des chiens

  2. 5:03

    Il chante les conversations ridicules d'Internet

  3. 4:02

    Just Riadh se confronte à ceux qui l'insultent sur les réseaux sociaux

  4. 3:02

    Qui se cache derrière ces faux-comptes qui inondent nos messageries ?

  5. 4:07

    La colère d'un élu américain contre le racisme anti-asiatique

  6. 3:00

    3 minutes de fails en visio

76 comments

  • Shahbaz H.
    2 hours

    That guy is such a humble person. I love his smiling way of replies. And yeah , fuck anupam kher. Hypocritical biyaach!!

  • Sayan P.
    2 hours

    Chutiya banda hai ek no ka. What good has he done till now.

  • Sajad A.
    5 hours

    💩 Khar

  • Ben Jackson
    9 hours

    Congratulations to those who found my last post useful. Believe it or leave it !!  Solve your financial problems, stop living paycheck to paycheck, come and earn money from home ...   Stay at home and earn online, get $ 5,800 within 48 hours.   (1) No direction required   (2) No hidden fees   (3) No fraud   Inbox Me On WhatsApp 👉 +1 (872) 529-8481

  • Er A.
    10 hours

    Brut ka agenda achi tarah se dekh sakte lekin koi fark nhi pdega..🤣

  • Yavizo V.
    10 hours

    He thinks everyone is supposed to know him

  • Jithu C.
    11 hours

    Love you sirji. You are a gem of indian cinema.

  • Harshit C.
    11 hours

    Himachal mein kisi ko bhi celebrities ki trh treat nhi krte ..koi bhi ridge aoo without body guard tumhe yanha ka kutta bhi ni puchega

  • Vishal S.
    11 hours

    Bahut achi technique hai sir apne aap ko logo mein promote karne. Sir we respect you but this is trick to get your own image. We know you are under extreme pressure .

  • Pankaj R.
    11 hours

    Himachal beauty!

  • Firdous A.
    13 hours

    Hahaha 😂😂😂😂...what a shame

  • Shibjyoti D.
    14 hours

    Anupam Kher wants people to recognise him.

  • Zafar I.
    14 hours

    Anupam Kher should be relieved that this gentleman did not know him or his hate politics.

  • Zafar I.
    14 hours

    Why do celebrities assume that everyone should recognize them? It hurts their ego when they face the reality.

  • Ruby R.
    17 hours

    Very funny

  • Matte V.
    18 hours

    Bjop actor

  • Mohsin M.
    19 hours

    love u gyanchand fcuk u anupamtakle

  • Abhay U.
    19 hours

    Fact of life...

  • Vikas S.
    19 hours

    KHER = SENSELESS MORON ANDH BHAKT

  • Kathleen P.
    20 hours

    Love Anupam kher.. Such Genuine person.... There are few good people in Bullywood too like Anupam Sir🙏