When Aryan Khan Made Headlines Again

As Shah Rukh Khan’s son, he always lived life in the spotlight. Here's everything you need to know about Aryan Khan, who was recently caught in a drug scandal...

05/10/2021 12:09 PMupdated: 05/10/2021 12:12 PM
  • 2M
  • 858

802 comments

  • Kumar K.
    11 hours

    Started white washing. Guys they have all the footage of the recovery of drugs form each one of them.

  • राजा च.
    14 hours

    बेल नही मिलने पर अपने अब्बू से नाराज हुआ आर्यन खान, कहा घण्टे 🔔का किंग खान है तू.. Bsdk 😅😅

  • Kasim A.
    14 hours

    Bigri aulaad

  • Nalini G.
    17 hours

    Yes he's making headlines as a druggie Damn famous now

  • Sherry C.
    18 hours

    “Disgrace Me, But Not My Kids” – Shahrukh Khan Defended His Son Aryan Bollywood king and celebrity Shahrukh Khan is currently going through one of the toughest times of his life, as his elder son Aryan Khan has been arrested by the NCB for a drugs-related case. The actor, who is also an overprotective and caring father, is spending sleepless nights worrying about his dear son. Read all about SRK- https://allthattrending.com/news/disgrace-me-but-not-my-kids-shahrukh-khan-defended-his-son-aryan/

  • Ashley C.
    19 hours

    "Disgrace Me, But Not My Kids" – Shahrukh Khan Defended His Son Aryan Bollywood king and celebrity Shahrukh Khan is currently going through one of the toughest times of his life, as his elder son Aryan Khan has been arrested by the NCB for a drugs-related case. The actor, who is also an overprotective and caring father, is spending sleepless nights worrying about his dear son.

  • Chaitali D.
    a day

    We should Wait n watch!

  • Raj B.
    a day

    बालिवुड मे मफिया तस्करी भी करते है यह पुराना अबैध धन्धे है ।मनोरन्जन का साधन परन है गुगल से पुछा क्या होता है परन वेश्याब्रिति से कुछ कम होता है असमाजिक होता है क्या है परन मनोरन्जन होता है किन्तु गैरकानंनी है। बालिवुड मे बडे बडे गैरकानूनी धन्धे होते है ब्रिटिश काल से होते है मायानगरी है।

  • Anmol S.
    2 days

    Shodna mat salee ko.

  • Michelle J.
    2 days

    ❤️

  • Saidul I.
    2 days

  • Saidul I.
    2 days

  • Harit Y.
    2 days

    Iss chutiye ko support karna band karo bloody drugi

  • Jema P.
    2 days

    Tell Sharuk to make special jail cell for him ,

  • Adila Q.
    2 days

    آرین خان الله کی حفظو آمان میی رهو انشاالله ❤❤❤🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Haorokcham G.
    2 days

    Boycott completely

  • Vikas C.
    2 days

    Nice introduction script for 'Sanju 2' 😂😂

  • Shabd A.
    2 days

    King khan

  • Rakesh J.
    2 days

    जेल में एक बाप बेटे के मिलन का और उनके वार्तालाप का एक विहंगम दृश्य....... नशेड़ी बुड्ढा हकला: क क क क किरण... नहीं... क क क क क क्या हुआ बेटा, कैसा है तू, रात कैसी गुजरी ज ज ज जेल में........ नशेड़ी पिल्ला: पापा यार एक तो आप ये हकलाना बंद करो। और ये बताओ कि, अपने साथ कुछ लाए हो चरस गांजा, कुछ भी.... या यूं ही गान्ड मस्ती के लिए आए हो.... नशेड़ी हकला: अरे कुछ नहीं लाया बेटा। हां हैं, है हां, ..... मुझे तो बायजूस के टीवी ऐड से और सारी फिल्मों से लात मार के बाहर निकाल दिया है। हैं हां, हैं हां.... तेरे पास कुछ पैसे हैं तो दे दे,मुझे पव्वा पीना है बेटा..... नशेड़ी पिल्ला: अरे यार पापा दिमाग की मां मत चोदो यार। मेरे पास कोई पैसे वैसे नहीं है। उस सुहाना से पूछो, हमेशा वो ही आपके जेब से पैसे चूरा के माल फूंक ती थी..... नशेड़ी हकला: अरे नहीं बेटा, उसने भी गान्ड दिखा दी। यहां तक कि मै क क क करण जौहर के पास भी गया था। उसने भी मना कर दिया। यहां तक कि मैं उस नशेड़ी बुड्ढ़े पादे खान के पास भी गया था। मुझे बोलता है कि भाई मै तेरे साथ हूं, पर मेरे पास पैसा नहीं है, मुझपे इतने सारे केस पेंडिंग है कि सारा पैसा मेरे वकील लोग लेे जाते हैं। फिर मैने सोचा कि बेचारे की सारी फिल्में भी तो फ्लॉप फिल्मों का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ रही हैं....... इसलिए बेटा में क्या करूं बता..... नशेड़ी पिल्ला: इसीलिए मेने आपको इतनी बार कहा था कि ये फिल्मों मै ओवर एक्टिंग की बकचोदी मत करो, पर आप ने मेरी एक ना सुनी। और फिर फ्लॉप पे फ्लॉप, फ्लॉप पे फ्लॉप फिल्मे। नशेड़ी हकला: क क क क्या करू बेटा, मुझे पता है तेरे पिछवाड़े में ये लोग डंडा घुसेड़ घुसेड़ के सवाल पूछते होंगे। पर बेटा तुझे अल्लाह पाक की कसम है, हमारा नाम मत लेना..... नशेड़ी पिल्ला: अरे पापा ये हकला हकला के दिमाग की मां मत चोदो। चरस नहीं तो कम से कम बीड़ी ही पीला दो...... नशेड़ी हकला: क क क, च च च, क क क हैं हां हैं हां है हां...... नशेड़ी पिल्ला: इसकी मा का..... ओह ज़ुबां केसरी.... ये ओवर एक्टिंग बंद करो और काम की बात सुनो। अगली बार जब आप आओ तो मेरे कमरे के टॉयलेट में पॉटी सीट में सफेद पुड़िया पड़ी है, वो लेते आना। और हां.... आप मत लेे लेना उसे। कुत्तों को घी हज़म नहीं होता है 😜😂😡😂😜😂😜😜😜😜😜😂😜😂😜😜

  • Sudhir K.
    3 days

    NCB salute ....ye sala kutte ka pilla charsi chutna nahi chahiye

