When Boman Irani Enthralled The Audience With His Singing

Boman Irani shares stories of his family with a rendition of famous songs in between. The actor turns 62 today. Thanks to Parzor Foundation for the footage.

02/12/2021 3:12 PM
  • 52.8K
  • 18

18 comments

  • Soumya M.
    5 hours

    Great post ❤️❤️

  • Vijaya B.
    9 hours

  • Gregory H.
    9 hours

  • Mohamed A.
    10 hours

    I loved his character in Munnabhai Mbbs. He is a director's actor. Sad sometimes he gets wasted in movies like Housefull.

  • Ishan T.
    10 hours

    Beautiful actor he is.. He is just like salt necessary in his craft

  • Kaustav C.
    15 hours

    What a fine actor ❤️

  • Sñöyöló M.
    19 hours

  • Ila M.
    19 hours

    What a nice actor. Wishing him good health and success always.

  • Anshul K.
    19 hours

    Asset of this industry 💕

  • Seeta R.
    21 hours

    What a great guy....

  • Gammasingh Y.
    a day

  • Arvind C.
    a day

    Virus (3 idiots) is one of my all time fav character. Incredible Actor 👌

  • Haineel S.
    a day

    Underated legend of Bollywood

  • Mohd S.
    a day

    Wow... That guy can sing and play very well... 👌👌👌

  • Shantanu B.
    a day

    No parsi no hindu no muslim no skikh no budhist no Christian the only religion is humanity. Which was started by BETHON COLLEGE in their admission form. first of all u r an INDIAN (JAI HIND)

  • Cygnus A.
    a day

    Great sir

  • Amritendu B.
    a day

    Sinatra ta shon 😅

  • Brut India
    a day

    Here's the link for the full video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pga7Axg01HU

