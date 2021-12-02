back
When Boman Irani Enthralled The Audience With His Singing
Boman Irani shares stories of his family with a rendition of famous songs in between. The actor turns 62 today. Thanks to Parzor Foundation for the footage.
02/12/2021 3:12 PM
- 52.8K
- 670
- 18
18 comments
Soumya M.5 hours
Great post ❤️❤️
Vijaya B.9 hours
idiot, gujju crooks boot licker
Gregory H.9 hours
Hello everyone Promo promo promo will all know Christmas 🎄 is at the door.If you are from India you can start earning huge amount of money online in just few days all you need to do is to click on the username to know more about it 👇👇👇👇👇 A word is a enough for the wise
Mohamed A.10 hours
I loved his character in Munnabhai Mbbs. He is a director's actor. Sad sometimes he gets wasted in movies like Housefull.
Ishan T.10 hours
Beautiful actor he is.. He is just like salt necessary in his craft
Kaustav C.15 hours
What a fine actor ❤️
Sñöyöló M.19 hours
I'm glad to introduce to you this Genuine company to earn cool cash while staying at home, I am benefiting from this company till date,that is why am sharing the goodnews with you because this was how I was directed too,click on the link and contact Mr Bernardino cadavid and start earning like everyone 📩📩📩📩📩📩📩📩📩📩 👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇 https://wa.me/message/QJU46FDVXRESF1
Ila M.19 hours
What a nice actor. Wishing him good health and success always.
Anshul K.19 hours
Asset of this industry 💕
Seeta R.21 hours
What a great guy....
Gammasingh Y.a day
Swara Bhaskar khan or whatever just send her to pakistan
Arvind C.a day
Virus (3 idiots) is one of my all time fav character. Incredible Actor 👌
Haineel S.a day
Underated legend of Bollywood
Mohd S.a day
Wow... That guy can sing and play very well... 👌👌👌
Shantanu B.a day
No parsi no hindu no muslim no skikh no budhist no Christian the only religion is humanity. Which was started by BETHON COLLEGE in their admission form. first of all u r an INDIAN (JAI HIND)
Cygnus A.a day
Great sir
Amritendu B.a day
Sinatra ta shon 😅
Brut Indiaa day
Here's the link for the full video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pga7Axg01HU