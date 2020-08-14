back

When Diljit Dosanjh “Clashed” With Alexa

Diljit Dosanjh Vs. Alexa: watch who wins this amusingly unintended battle as Alexa drives Diljit up the wall over a song request. 😂😂

08/14/2020 1:27 PM
2710 comments

  • Srishti S.
    39 minutes

    Cutie !

  • Nouman B.
    39 minutes

    funnyyy😂

  • Atul M.
    40 minutes

    This guy is out of world ... Love u veere

  • Adv A.
    43 minutes

    Neha Bansal Vinkal Saini

  • Premila S.
    an hour

    He is so fute

  • Umar A.
    an hour

    LoL 😂 🤣🤣 does it remind you something 😷

  • Aastha A.
    an hour

    crazy😂😂😂😂

  • Leah D.
    an hour

    He's cute

  • Shanthi K.
    an hour

    Ha ha I always ask Alexa to play Aaja Nachle by bally sagoo. She does!

  • Reet G.
    an hour

    ah dekh😂siraaa a

  • Moneca S.
    an hour

    Stop Alexa🤣

  • Surbhi D.
    an hour

    This is talking to alexa siri and google . 🤣 nllh

  • জয়দ্বীপ দ.
    an hour

    Alexa play iski makabhosdra

  • Lokesh A.
    an hour

    apne jaisa hi hai yeh alexa ke samne 😂

  • Kinza M.
    an hour

    farwas alexaaa🤣

  • K. D.
    an hour

    Love this guy

  • Chinmay N.
    an hour

    😂

  • Saya G.
    2 hours

    Haha you are so funny 😆

  • Rashmi R.
    2 hours

    aapki yaad aa gayi 😁

  • Koyel C.
    2 hours

    watch this. Kichu mone porer ni😂

