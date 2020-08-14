back
When Diljit Dosanjh “Clashed” With Alexa
Diljit Dosanjh Vs. Alexa: watch who wins this amusingly unintended battle as Alexa drives Diljit up the wall over a song request. 😂😂
08/14/2020 1:27 PM
- 3.0m
- 35.7k
- 5.8k
2710 comments
Srishti S.39 minutes
Cutie !
Nouman B.39 minutes
funnyyy😂
Atul M.40 minutes
This guy is out of world ... Love u veere
Adv A.43 minutes
Neha Bansal Vinkal Saini
Premila S.an hour
He is so fute
Umar A.an hour
LoL 😂 🤣🤣 does it remind you something 😷
Aastha A.an hour
crazy😂😂😂😂
Leah D.an hour
He's cute
Shanthi K.an hour
Ha ha I always ask Alexa to play Aaja Nachle by bally sagoo. She does!
Reet G.an hour
ah dekh😂siraaa a
Moneca S.an hour
Stop Alexa🤣
Surbhi D.an hour
This is talking to alexa siri and google . 🤣 nllh
জয়দ্বীপ দ.an hour
Alexa play iski makabhosdra
Lokesh A.an hour
apne jaisa hi hai yeh alexa ke samne 😂
Kinza M.an hour
farwas alexaaa🤣
K. D.an hour
Love this guy
Chinmay N.an hour
😂
Saya G.2 hours
Haha you are so funny 😆
Rashmi R.2 hours
aapki yaad aa gayi 😁
Koyel C.2 hours
watch this. Kichu mone porer ni😂