When Jacqueline Chose Not To Rename Herself Muskaan...

As she turns 36 today, here's the glamorous Jacqueline Fernandez looking back on the times when people wanted her to change her name and even get a nose job. Thanks to PinkVilla for the footage.

11/08/2021 7:30 AMupdated: 11/08/2021 7:31 AM
  • 258.4K
  • 90

77 comments

  • Tashi L.
    2 hours

    And i just had to date sajid khan

  • Sumeet S.
    a day

    One memorable role by this woman????

  • Aditya G.
    3 days

    Now how to do nose 👃 job?

  • Preeti S.
    3 days

    She has done her lips , nose and front teeth. Check the item song in housefull.

  • Gargi D.
    4 days

    bhabi ka interview 😅

  • Rimi D.
    5 days

    Muskaan is actually sweet name

  • Nazmul H.
    5 days

    what a host you are!

  • SwitKendi C.
    6 days

    Who's this?

  • Dhrubajyoti S.
    6 days

    I didn't know she is 36. Uski tvajaa se uski umar ka pata hi nehi chalta. Never the less, this is an important information. This will definitely help the UPSC aspirants.

  • Pooja V.
    6 days

    Everyone knws wt job was offered to her....how fake can smone be. First baby steps started frm the metoo famous icon Sajid Khan n than salman takes over.

  • Mahfam B.
    6 days

    Right! So the nose is real😆😂

  • Kunzang B.
    6 days

    Ahh I love ur Christian Name ❤❤❤ and that name looks really good on you

  • Muskaan M.
    6 days

    your favourite was told to choose Muskaan 😂

  • Tithi D.
    6 days

    She can even speak proper Hindi and she has come to do Bollywood movies.

  • Vaishali J.
    6 days

    Who are these prople??

  • Subhosmita M.
    6 days

    Jacqueline boudi❤🥺

  • Thilini T.
    6 days

    She doesn't want any changes in her beauty she got that beauty by birth from her parents....love her exceptional beauty all the time ....

  • Sasha K.
    6 days

    Her jawline is less Squarish now

  • Muzaffar H.
    7 days

    :)

  • Abdullah F.
    7 days

    She is still i ln the business cause of Selmon Bro