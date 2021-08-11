back
When Jacqueline Chose Not To Rename Herself Muskaan...
As she turns 36 today, here's the glamorous Jacqueline Fernandez looking back on the times when people wanted her to change her name and even get a nose job. Thanks to PinkVilla for the footage.
11/08/2021 7:30 AMupdated: 11/08/2021 7:31 AM
- 258.4K
- 1.4K
- 90
77 comments
Tashi L.2 hours
And i just had to date sajid khan
Sumeet S.a day
One memorable role by this woman????
Aditya G.3 days
Now how to do nose 👃 job?
Preeti S.3 days
She has done her lips , nose and front teeth. Check the item song in housefull.
Gargi D.4 days
bhabi ka interview 😅
Rimi D.5 days
Muskaan is actually sweet name
Nazmul H.5 days
what a host you are!
SwitKendi C.6 days
Who's this?
Dhrubajyoti S.6 days
I didn't know she is 36. Uski tvajaa se uski umar ka pata hi nehi chalta. Never the less, this is an important information. This will definitely help the UPSC aspirants.
Pooja V.6 days
Everyone knws wt job was offered to her....how fake can smone be. First baby steps started frm the metoo famous icon Sajid Khan n than salman takes over.
Mahfam B.6 days
Right! So the nose is real😆😂
Kunzang B.6 days
Ahh I love ur Christian Name ❤❤❤ and that name looks really good on you
Muskaan M.6 days
your favourite was told to choose Muskaan 😂
Tithi D.6 days
She can even speak proper Hindi and she has come to do Bollywood movies.
Vaishali J.6 days
Who are these prople??
Subhosmita M.6 days
Jacqueline boudi❤🥺
Thilini T.6 days
She doesn't want any changes in her beauty she got that beauty by birth from her parents....love her exceptional beauty all the time ....
Sasha K.6 days
Her jawline is less Squarish now
Muzaffar H.7 days
:)
Abdullah F.7 days
She is still i ln the business cause of Selmon Bro