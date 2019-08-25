When Journalists Forget to Turn Off Their Phones Around Actors

These celebrities have found a new calling: pranking reporters who left their phone on during press events! 😂😎
27 comments
Intekhab P.09/10/2019 05:10
Check email 😋😂😂😂
Rohit G.09/10/2019 04:00
Akki
Yash A.09/10/2019 03:40
last tak sunn na ye
Neha G.09/09/2019 18:25
😂😂
Prerna S.09/09/2019 15:40
😅
Devansh S.09/08/2019 06:43
Aditi Made best ae he kiti😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️
Neraj B.09/07/2019 23:59
🤣🤣
Shina M.09/04/2019 17:34
😂
Birendra J.09/03/2019 14:23
have you called Tim Paine
Sudharsan R.09/02/2019 05:31
Anushka is the sweetest..💓 Lucky Virat..
Akash R.09/01/2019 18:33
Hahaha the one with tim paine...when he said" tim paine speaking" im sure the guy on the other side must have said "who the fuck are you" and what have you done to be famous 😂�in
Sagar A.09/01/2019 11:07
God knows how that mom would have reacted when she realised what just happendd!
Dharmesh C.08/31/2019 15:39
Call must b from Canada
Sagar M.08/30/2019 13:27
Are journalist supposed to keep their phones in front of the speaker
Pavan R.08/28/2019 23:24
Narayan C
Kaushik S.08/28/2019 14:28
Bhashat biman kam nsh ke ehtr😂😂😂😂
Rohit G.08/28/2019 05:21
Akki
Elisha W.08/27/2019 20:04
memories
Rohma T.08/27/2019 14:30
Dope stuff 😂�ar
Gayatri S.08/26/2019 12:11
Tim Paine😎