back
When Kamal Haasan Surprised His Fan
Saketh Iyer, a Tamil film buff who's battling cancer, couldn't believe his eyes when his favourite actor popped up on a zoom call...
01/07/2021 4:27 PM
- 409.7K
- 8.1K
- 173
And even more
- 2:23
Les Marseillais vus par les Marseillais
- 3:59
Si je voulais avorter dans le monde
- 3:12
Cédric Bannel a enquêté pour percer les secrets de la DGSE et de ses agents
- 3:57
Comment Marine Noret a vaincu l'anorexie
- 3:40
Brut a suivi le champion de skate Vincent Matheron à Marseille
- 3:01
Comment les Français sont vus par les Suisses
145 comments
Praseena B.an hour
🙏🙏🙏
வர்தராஜ் ர.3 hours
Better talk in Tamil, Teach your children's Tamil language.
Ram4 hours
Fan : how's your family????? Kamal: I'm talking to one 🙌🙌
Jeniffer R.7 hours
Get well soon buddy..All our prayers and blessings 🙌are with you 🙏
Shumaila K.7 hours
Kamal hassan♥️ God bless you saketh🤗
Sonam G.7 hours
Glad I watched the vedio,Sakit sir keep da same spirit n love kamal Hussan sir for words of words of wisdom.may my Lord Bhuddha heal ur suffering soon.
Arpit J.7 hours
Wow... In the conversation... Two sentences just took my heart... First, when kamal Hassan sir said... "I am taking to one (as a family). Second, saketh said "tough times comes to tough people"
Jan J.9 hours
Waste of time
Ben Jackson9 hours
Congratulations to those who found my last post useful. Believe it or leave it !! Solve your financial problems, stop living paycheck to paycheck, come and earn money from home ... Stay at home and earn online, get $ 5,800 within 48 hours. (1) No direction required (2) No hidden fees (3) No fraud Inbox Me On WhatsApp 👉 +1 (872) 529-8481
Tanu M.10 hours
Such a lovely and sweet talk
Rajesh B.11 hours
Saketh.... wishing you a speedy recovery bro.... Love your spirit....prayers for you
Tabbi S.11 hours
There's only 1 king - Rajnikant, now those who'll try to explain "no one is better and blah blah..." - Go fouck urself 🖕🏿 only and only Rajnikanth
Ramyac D.11 hours
I pray to the god to heal you,sending my earnest prayer bro
Sonalii K.12 hours
Very emotional and yes tough times come to tough people. Will keep that in mind Thank you Saketh for this wonderful message. May god bless you and your loved ones.
Nishanta M.12 hours
Oh my god this man Saketh is an inspiration ❣️🙏🏼..
Menkamit C.12 hours
The reply from the great kamal sir g is awesome... ❤❤
Durga S.13 hours
Awesome huge respect for kamal hasan..
Ramanadass S.13 hours
hero anda 👏
Gurjeet K.14 hours
if your fam, y’all won’t let him talk 😂
Priya R.14 hours
Such a positive soul he is