When Kamal Haasan Surprised His Fan

Saketh Iyer, a Tamil film buff who's battling cancer, couldn't believe his eyes when his favourite actor popped up on a zoom call...

01/07/2021 4:27 PM
  • 409.7K
  • 173

145 comments

  • Praseena B.
    an hour

    🙏🙏🙏

  • வர்தராஜ் ர.
    3 hours

    Better talk in Tamil, Teach your children's Tamil language.

  • Ram
    4 hours

    Fan : how's your family????? Kamal: I'm talking to one 🙌🙌

  • Jeniffer R.
    7 hours

    Get well soon buddy..All our prayers and blessings 🙌are with you 🙏

  • Shumaila K.
    7 hours

    Kamal hassan♥️ God bless you saketh🤗

  • Sonam G.
    7 hours

    Glad I watched the vedio,Sakit sir keep da same spirit n love kamal Hussan sir for words of words of wisdom.may my Lord Bhuddha heal ur suffering soon.

  • Arpit J.
    7 hours

    Wow... In the conversation... Two sentences just took my heart... First, when kamal Hassan sir said... "I am taking to one (as a family). Second, saketh said "tough times comes to tough people"

  • Jan J.
    9 hours

    Waste of time

  • Tanu M.
    10 hours

    Such a lovely and sweet talk

  • Rajesh B.
    11 hours

    Saketh.... wishing you a speedy recovery bro.... Love your spirit....prayers for you

  • Tabbi S.
    11 hours

    There's only 1 king - Rajnikant, now those who'll try to explain "no one is better and blah blah..." - Go fouck urself 🖕🏿 only and only Rajnikanth

  • Ramyac D.
    11 hours

    I pray to the god to heal you,sending my earnest prayer bro

  • Sonalii K.
    12 hours

    Very emotional and yes tough times come to tough people. Will keep that in mind Thank you Saketh for this wonderful message. May god bless you and your loved ones.

  • Nishanta M.
    12 hours

    Oh my god this man Saketh is an inspiration ❣️🙏🏼..

  • Menkamit C.
    12 hours

    The reply from the great kamal sir g is awesome... ❤❤

  • Durga S.
    13 hours

    Awesome huge respect for kamal hasan..

  • Ramanadass S.
    13 hours

    hero anda 👏

  • Gurjeet K.
    14 hours

    if your fam, y’all won’t let him talk 😂

  • Priya R.
    14 hours

    Such a positive soul he is