When Kapil Sharma Got Candid

Kapil Sharma combined his trademark humour with some honesty in this 2017 interview. The comedian turned 40 today. Thanks to BollywoodHungama.com for the footage.

02/04/2021 11:57 AM
  • 72.3K
  • 5

5 comments

  • Rohini U.
    an hour

    Audience without us you are nothing so give credit where credit is due

  • Mirza T.
    an hour

    He copies all jokes from Pakistani Punjabi stage dramas.

  • Diganta T.
    2 hours

    I don't care about him I am sad that me turning 40 was never in social media apart from my family whatsapp group. Also my doctor advised me against cheap comedies and TV.

  • Naveen R.
    3 hours

    Arrogant fellow.. Couldn't handle either his success or relationships with his friends..

  • Brut India
    9 hours

    Here are Kapil Sharma's best jokes: https://www.timesnownews.com/entertainment-news/article/on-kapil-sharmas-birthday-7-fun[…]t-jokes-from-his-show-that-will-leave-you-in-splits/740120

