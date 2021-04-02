back
When Kapil Sharma Got Candid
Kapil Sharma combined his trademark humour with some honesty in this 2017 interview. The comedian turned 40 today. Thanks to BollywoodHungama.com for the footage.
02/04/2021 11:57 AM
- 72.3K
- 472
- 5
5 comments
Rohini U.an hour
Audience without us you are nothing so give credit where credit is due
Mirza T.an hour
He copies all jokes from Pakistani Punjabi stage dramas.
Diganta T.2 hours
I don't care about him I am sad that me turning 40 was never in social media apart from my family whatsapp group. Also my doctor advised me against cheap comedies and TV.
Naveen R.3 hours
Arrogant fellow.. Couldn't handle either his success or relationships with his friends..
