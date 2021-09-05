back

When Pankaj Tripathi Spoke From His Heart

Why does Pankaj Tripathi never turn down selfie requests? What did he tell his wife before they fell in love? The actor, who turns 45 today, opened up to Brut in an exclusive conversation...

05/09/2021 5:27 AM
  • 185.9K
  • 77

And even more

  1. 2:33

    "The Carnival of the Animals" for health care workers around the world

  2. 3:07

    Saloni Saraf, kathak dancer in London

  3. 4:11

    Grime: The UK's most important and misunderstood music

  4. 2:02

    Drag event featuring artists with Down's syndrome

  5. 0:48

    David Bowie on growing older

  6. 3:22

    Who is Stormzy?

51 comments

  • Purusothama N.
    3 hours

    Good actor

  • Jenish N.
    4 hours

    Big fan and lot of respect sir…loved your performance in every movie sir…you are the biggest idol for all those who are struggling right now…hats offf….love from NEPAL 🇳🇵

  • Devesh K.
    5 hours

    I'll tell you one thing, Tripathi sir would make a great director. He sees scenes with a different eye, like when he was explaining land going by and winds changing as the train passes from his old residence to his new hope.

  • Tarannum J.
    7 hours

    Gem of a person so simple n humble.. Kaleen Bhaiya

  • Dahmane K.
    8 hours

    He is Fantastic actor 👏👏👏👏👏👏

  • Manu V.
    10 hours

    Your simplicity makes you more HUMAN!!

  • Aish A.
    10 hours

    My favrt actor

  • Anung M.
    11 hours

    Brilliant actor

  • Dharmendra K.
    12 hours

    यही तो चाहते थे कि लोग पहचाने जब पहचान रहे हैं तो क्यूं चश्मा लगाना, क्यूं दूरियां बनाना 💎💜

  • Smitha R.
    12 hours

    Best actor 🥰

  • Raghani U.
    19 hours

    My favourite

  • MAliHA F.
    19 hours

    My favourite always

  • Shuvadip D.
    19 hours

    2:54 sec part ta dekho

  • Parwez S.
    20 hours

    Happy bday 🎁🎂🎉 Sir

  • Suvangi S.
    20 hours

    This man is a gem ❤️

  • Mian F.
    21 hours

    Love and Respect from neighborhood (Pakistan)

  • Irfan K.
    21 hours

    ये मेरे गांव के है और अपने गांव वालो के तरफ से Happy Birthday जन्मदिन की बहुत बहुत बहुत शुभकामनाए# Pभाई साहब 🎂🎂🎂🎂

  • Karishma B.
    21 hours

    💞💞

  • Mansi D.
    21 hours

    Very down to earth actor....had the fortune of meeting him at the Lucknow airport and he obliged for a selfie very sweetly ❤️

  • James H.
    a day

    opportunity to work from home and make a living, you don't have to depend on your job alone while others are earning $53,000 in less than a week via Telegram, all you need is to follow the right guidelines, and it's an for people all over the Countries. If you don't have a telegram application, download one and create an account there, after that Click on this link below for more information You're at the right place now, 👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇 https://t.me/joinchat/yvczjzibZpNhMDVk https://t.me/joinchat/yvczjzibZpNhMDVk https://t.me/joinchat/yvczjzibZpNhMDVk 👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆