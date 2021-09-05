back
When Pankaj Tripathi Spoke From His Heart
Why does Pankaj Tripathi never turn down selfie requests? What did he tell his wife before they fell in love? The actor, who turns 45 today, opened up to Brut in an exclusive conversation...
05/09/2021 5:27 AM
51 comments
Purusothama N.3 hours
Good actor
Jenish N.4 hours
Big fan and lot of respect sir…loved your performance in every movie sir…you are the biggest idol for all those who are struggling right now…hats offf….love from NEPAL 🇳🇵
Devesh K.5 hours
I'll tell you one thing, Tripathi sir would make a great director. He sees scenes with a different eye, like when he was explaining land going by and winds changing as the train passes from his old residence to his new hope.
Tarannum J.7 hours
Gem of a person so simple n humble.. Kaleen Bhaiya
Dahmane K.8 hours
He is Fantastic actor 👏👏👏👏👏👏
Manu V.10 hours
Your simplicity makes you more HUMAN!!
Aish A.10 hours
My favrt actor
Anung M.11 hours
Brilliant actor
Dharmendra K.12 hours
यही तो चाहते थे कि लोग पहचाने जब पहचान रहे हैं तो क्यूं चश्मा लगाना, क्यूं दूरियां बनाना 💎💜
Smitha R.12 hours
Best actor 🥰
Raghani U.19 hours
My favourite
MAliHA F.19 hours
My favourite always
Shuvadip D.19 hours
2:54 sec part ta dekho
Parwez S.20 hours
Happy bday 🎁🎂🎉 Sir
Suvangi S.20 hours
This man is a gem ❤️
Mian F.21 hours
Love and Respect from neighborhood (Pakistan)
Irfan K.21 hours
ये मेरे गांव के है और अपने गांव वालो के तरफ से Happy Birthday जन्मदिन की बहुत बहुत बहुत शुभकामनाए# Pभाई साहब 🎂🎂🎂🎂
Karishma B.21 hours
💞💞
Mansi D.21 hours
Very down to earth actor....had the fortune of meeting him at the Lucknow airport and he obliged for a selfie very sweetly ❤️
James H.a day
