When R. Madhavan Learnt A Valuable Lesson
Why was actor R. Madhavan asked to keep his marriage a secret when he made his film debut? 👀 Thanks to INKtalks for the footage.
18/09/2021 2:57 PM
Devnesh M.15 hours
Manusan yaa
Blex X.a day
Shefali R.3 days
Excellent and versatile actor!
Viswanatha K.4 days
Any idea what was that flop movie he was talking about?
Mukti J.4 days
So simple person
Tanvir A.4 days
Smart man
Lanun H.4 days
Maddy alwyz awesome
Rajini N.4 days
Minnal FM playing song Pachai Nirame from Alai Payuthey when I watchg this..amazed
Geetika V.4 days
👍🏼
Aditya G.5 days
What movie is he talking about in the interview??
Aditya G.5 days
They accept me for who I am, like he is coming out of a closet😂😂
Varsha S.5 days
It's more important to be a good human being 👍👍
Rahul B.5 days
Maddy😎
ShamRiz M.5 days
I think Maddy is a brilliant actor. He's always been awesome to me.
Pham T.5 days
Ramya S.5 days
That said Minnaley was a hit because of the hit songs and dance .The timing in which Maddy entered the industry , when almost all young actors were married , worked out for him . He was the only one with the sweet innocent looks too😁
Ramya S.5 days
Smart...
Prasad N.5 days
Most sexiest guy in my eyes🥰🥰
Padma V.5 days
Hey Maggi!
Padmini J.5 days
You are a versatile actor. Thank you for telling the world what has happened to you & the Father's Blessing be upon you, dear. May God bless you abundantly with peace & prosperity.