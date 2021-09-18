back

When R. Madhavan Learnt A Valuable Lesson

Why was actor R. Madhavan asked to keep his marriage a secret when he made his film debut? 👀 Thanks to INKtalks for the footage.

Bollywood and Beyond

37 comments

  • Devnesh M.
    15 hours

    Manusan yaa

  • Blex X.
    a day

  • Shefali R.
    3 days

    Excellent and versatile actor!

  • Viswanatha K.
    4 days

    Any idea what was that flop movie he was talking about?

  • Mukti J.
    4 days

    So simple person

  • Tanvir A.
    4 days

    Smart man

  • Lanun H.
    4 days

    Maddy alwyz awesome

  • Rajini N.
    4 days

    Minnal FM playing song Pachai Nirame from Alai Payuthey when I watchg this..amazed

  • Geetika V.
    4 days

    👍🏼

  • Aditya G.
    5 days

    What movie is he talking about in the interview??

  • Aditya G.
    5 days

    They accept me for who I am, like he is coming out of a closet😂😂

  • Varsha S.
    5 days

    It's more important to be a good human being 👍👍

  • Rahul B.
    5 days

    Maddy😎

  • ShamRiz M.
    5 days

    I think Maddy is a brilliant actor. He's always been awesome to me.

  • Pham T.
    5 days

    "Ko có diễn viên nào có thể thành công với các vai diễn lãng mạn khi đã kết hôn...", ủa, alo a zai ơi, a nói chuyện như thể SRK đ tồn tại trong Bollywood vậy, tưởng rằng nói thế sẽ khiến bản thân a đặc biệt và tinh tế ư, đ** dù chỉ có 1 chút nhé, ngứa mông, xí :))))))))

  • Ramya S.
    5 days

    That said Minnaley was a hit because of the hit songs and dance .The timing in which Maddy entered the industry , when almost all young actors were married , worked out for him . He was the only one with the sweet innocent looks too😁

  • Ramya S.
    5 days

    Smart...

  • Prasad N.
    5 days

    Most sexiest guy in my eyes🥰🥰

  • Padma V.
    5 days

    Hey Maggi!

  • Padmini J.
    5 days

    You are a versatile actor. Thank you for telling the world what has happened to you & the Father's Blessing be upon you, dear. May God bless you abundantly with peace & prosperity.