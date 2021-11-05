back

When R Madhavan Lost All Hope

“I came to a point where I gave up.” In this speech from 2016, actor Madhavan spoke about how he picked himself up and pursued his passion. Thanks to KKR Mind Studio for the footage.

05/11/2021 2:57 PM
  • 377.5K
  • 67

Bollywood and Beyond

  1. 7:45

    Kareena Kapoor Khan Meets Kartik Aaryan

  2. 1:59

    Bollywood's Crazy Age Gap

  3. 7:48

    Zeenat Aman: A Life Lived

  4. 5:13

    Sushmita Sen: The Woman Who Never Tried To Fit In

  5. 6:28

    Mimicking Kangana Ranaut Feat. Saloni Gaur

  6. 1:49

    Grandson Films His Grandpa Eating Forbidden Food

48 comments

  • Tamnna M.
    6 days

    Great sir

  • Hafsa T.
    7 days

    ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️

  • Parvathy P.
    16/11/2021 15:11

    Wowwww👍👍

  • Sunita S.
    16/11/2021 03:57

    Maddy always fantastic.... Cute, adorable😍😍

  • Sharmishtha V.
    15/11/2021 16:49

    Really good one

  • Himanshu S.
    15/11/2021 04:59

    Very nice

  • Sourabh D.
    14/11/2021 09:30

    Makes u understand things with so much ease.... He taught us failure will come multiple times.... And dats only so that we can be ready to taste success

  • Atul I.
    13/11/2021 04:43

    Respect ❤️❤️❤️

  • Anurag R.
    12/11/2021 04:46

    Maddy you are great...RHTDM

  • Ashwin A.
    11/11/2021 04:32

    Maddy just one word for you ......amazing human being .....you inspire a lot of people

  • Shanthi M.
    11/11/2021 02:08

    Great actor What a communication he has Lots of respect sir 🙏🙏🙏

  • Rajesh S.
    10/11/2021 19:10

    Hi

  • Vijay K.
    10/11/2021 06:29

    A real versatile actor who has kept his balance well under control till date in bollywood as well as Tollywood where almost all other senior actor's have failed to do so.

  • Suman K.
    10/11/2021 03:30

    U are just great Maddy... 👍👍

  • Vaibhav A.
    09/11/2021 18:04

    I recently tried CashKaro.com & highly recommend it! You get extra Cashback on top of all retailer discounts. Try it out: https://cashk.app.link/BCOATl932kb

  • Sangeeta G.
    09/11/2021 06:41

    You are just brilliant when you talk!

  • Nishant K.
    09/11/2021 05:17

    Good post Brut. Aaj gaali nahi milegi.

  • Lata S.
    08/11/2021 04:00

    True...👍🏻👌🏻

  • Minii T.
    06/11/2021 20:48

    3:40

  • Mervyn S.
    06/11/2021 11:08

    Spoke from the heart through his beautiful mind. Respect 🙌

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.