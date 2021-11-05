back
When R Madhavan Lost All Hope
“I came to a point where I gave up.” In this speech from 2016, actor Madhavan spoke about how he picked himself up and pursued his passion. Thanks to KKR Mind Studio for the footage.
05/11/2021 2:57 PM
- 377.5K
- 5.6K
- 67
48 comments
Tamnna M.6 days
Great sir
Hafsa T.7 days
♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️
Parvathy P.16/11/2021 15:11
Wowwww👍👍
Sunita S.16/11/2021 03:57
Maddy always fantastic.... Cute, adorable😍😍
Sharmishtha V.15/11/2021 16:49
Really good one
Himanshu S.15/11/2021 04:59
Very nice
Sourabh D.14/11/2021 09:30
Makes u understand things with so much ease.... He taught us failure will come multiple times.... And dats only so that we can be ready to taste success
Atul I.13/11/2021 04:43
Respect ❤️❤️❤️
Anurag R.12/11/2021 04:46
Maddy you are great...RHTDM
Ashwin A.11/11/2021 04:32
Maddy just one word for you ......amazing human being .....you inspire a lot of people
Shanthi M.11/11/2021 02:08
Great actor What a communication he has Lots of respect sir 🙏🙏🙏
Rajesh S.10/11/2021 19:10
Hi
Vijay K.10/11/2021 06:29
A real versatile actor who has kept his balance well under control till date in bollywood as well as Tollywood where almost all other senior actor's have failed to do so.
Suman K.10/11/2021 03:30
U are just great Maddy... 👍👍
Vaibhav A.09/11/2021 18:04
I recently tried CashKaro.com & highly recommend it! You get extra Cashback on top of all retailer discounts. Try it out: https://cashk.app.link/BCOATl932kb
Sangeeta G.09/11/2021 06:41
You are just brilliant when you talk!
Nishant K.09/11/2021 05:17
Good post Brut. Aaj gaali nahi milegi.
Lata S.08/11/2021 04:00
True...👍🏻👌🏻
Minii T.06/11/2021 20:48
3:40
Mervyn S.06/11/2021 11:08
Spoke from the heart through his beautiful mind. Respect 🙌