back
When Rajkummar Rao Met Some Comedians
“A goon in my school and neighbourhood.” Rajkummar Rao shared stories about his school life and dating history with East India Comedy.
21/10/2020 5:57 PM
- 205.3K
- 2.4K
- 67
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
30 comments
Douglas G.an hour
new social network direct from Brazil to india registration link https://thebookface.rf.gd
Shubham D.3 hours
Thoda lengthy h but Kya baap interview h ❤️
Sutanuka B.3 hours
it's funny
Richa S.4 hours
Lol😂😂
Urvashi S.5 hours
Vishal Bali see I love rajkumar
Soumyen A.7 hours
Relatable??
Swapn C.7 hours
Don't reply with dekhi h....Bas dkh lena chup chap 😏
Altaaf J.8 hours
I love Rajkumar Rao
Raabia J.10 hours
🤣🤣
Priti J.11 hours
Too good😄
Neha M.12 hours
😂😂
Ajay P.14 hours
😁
Imlitongzuk J.14 hours
😂😂
Sharma A.14 hours
Too good....wud like to see the whole interview 😀😀
Sarabjeet K.16 hours
😂😂
Hibernating D.17 hours
Rajkummar is love😍😍😍
Purnima S.17 hours
😂
Bhavya S.17 hours
My heart
Shraboni C.18 hours
Ufff Rao.. This man is my imaginary boyfriend 😍
DrSmita S.18 hours
Rajkumar rao ❤❤❤