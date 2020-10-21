back

When Rajkummar Rao Met Some Comedians

“A goon in my school and neighbourhood.” Rajkummar Rao shared stories about his school life and dating history with East India Comedy.

21/10/2020 5:57 PM
  • 205.3K
  • 67

Bollywood and Beyond

  1. 9:04

    When Rajkummar Rao Met Some Comedians

  2. 3:00

    Sanjay Dutt's Post-Cancer Glow Up

  3. 3:30

    How A Photo Changed This Tea Seller’s Life!

  4. 4:52

    Passion: 1, Age: 0, How This Grandma Proved Age Is Just A Number

  5. 3:09

    Meet The Man With Largest Personal Book Collection

  6. 3:40

    Ishaan Khatter On Films, Family And More...

30 comments

  • Douglas G.
    an hour

    new social network direct from Brazil to india registration link https://thebookface.rf.gd

  • Shubham D.
    3 hours

    Thoda lengthy h but Kya baap interview h ❤️

  • Sutanuka B.
    3 hours

    it's funny

  • Richa S.
    4 hours

    Lol😂😂

  • Urvashi S.
    5 hours

    Vishal Bali see I love rajkumar

  • Soumyen A.
    7 hours

    Relatable??

  • Swapn C.
    7 hours

    Don't reply with dekhi h....Bas dkh lena chup chap 😏

  • Altaaf J.
    8 hours

    I love Rajkumar Rao

  • Raabia J.
    10 hours

    🤣🤣

  • Priti J.
    11 hours

    Too good😄

  • Neha M.
    12 hours

    😂😂

  • Ajay P.
    14 hours

    😁

  • Imlitongzuk J.
    14 hours

    😂😂

  • Sharma A.
    14 hours

    Too good....wud like to see the whole interview 😀😀

  • Sarabjeet K.
    16 hours

    😂😂

  • Hibernating D.
    17 hours

    Rajkummar is love😍😍😍

  • Purnima S.
    17 hours

    😂

  • Bhavya S.
    17 hours

    My heart

  • Shraboni C.
    18 hours

    Ufff Rao.. This man is my imaginary boyfriend 😍

  • DrSmita S.
    18 hours

    Rajkumar rao ❤❤❤

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.