back
When Shakira Took This Indian Shakira’s Pizza Order
Popstar Shakira seasoned this Indian-American singer’s slice of parody. Guess you haven’t heard this new single yet...🍕🎶
18/08/2021 2:24 PMupdated: 18/08/2021 2:26 PM
- 415.1K
- 8.2K
- 207
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
127 comments
Rakib H.an hour
❤️❤️❤️
Sameeksha K.an hour
😆😆
Bhumika M.2 hours
😁
Shweta D.2 hours
She nailed it! Bang on!
Snehal K.2 hours
This is awesome.
Bhupali V.3 hours
This was fun 😄
Notishma Q.3 hours
something you would do with your singing skills
Shweta R.3 hours
let’s try this next time 🤣
Abhinav S.3 hours
This was a refreshing video amid Taliban taking over Afghanistan.
Ahlad N.4 hours
😁😄
Suparna S.4 hours
Lovely 👍
Mutaiyab S.4 hours
😀
Mohd S.4 hours
only pizza lovers 🍕
Manorama M.5 hours
Amazing 😂😁😂
Syed K.5 hours
Woww that was awesome
Vivi A.5 hours
Nic
Bhavana S.6 hours
lol
Yamini B.6 hours
Ur awesomely talented Shuba..just keep rolling musical notes foreverrr
Neer J.6 hours
Awesome
Sumyyah M.7 hours
have u guys seen this 😁