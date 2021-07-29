back

When Shilpa Shetty Faced Protests Over A Kiss

Shilpa Shetty has emerged from other controversies in her life. In 2007, the actress faced protests and an obscenity case for "not resisting" a kiss by Hollywood actor Richard Gere at an anti-AIDS event. She later got relief from the Supreme Court. #TBT

29/07/2021 2:57 PM
  • 1.2M
  • 150

132 comments

  • Sharmistha P.
    08/08/2021 21:50

    Worthless post. on you BRUT.

  • Grace K.
    06/08/2021 03:29

    A man being a celebrity will only cross the line if he is asked to do so. Shilpa shouldn't say not to blame her. She is also part of the game...unfortunately it backfired.

  • Rajesh S.
    05/08/2021 19:17

    Hi

  • Riyaz K.
    05/08/2021 17:40

    The journey to porn started from here. After this event 😉👍

  • Suman D.
    05/08/2021 12:14

    That's how Liveral Attitude of 🇮🇳 Indian Actresses are , who Marries a Guy, who Promotes Porn Videos on WhatsApp 🤣😅 That's the Reason Saheed Bhagat Singh went on to hang himself for the Freedom of our Country to See How Liberal Democracy Destroying our very own Sanskriti 🇮🇳 Jai Hind 🇮🇳

  • Dil D.
    04/08/2021 14:34

    Brut India why bringing it now? Ruthless and low.

  • Muhammad I.
    04/08/2021 13:48

    also your burrhapa 😂😂

  • Ali A.
    04/08/2021 09:48

    She was very comfortable If she wasn't she could slap him

  • Imtyaz K.
    04/08/2021 08:57

    Shame

  • Santhosh P.
    04/08/2021 02:50

    It's her body, her mind - obviously her wish.

  • Himadri R.
    03/08/2021 16:32

    https://hinduhum108.com/home

  • Soumalya B.
    03/08/2021 10:50

    This is why sometimes I hate right wing idiots

  • Roshan J.
    03/08/2021 06:15

    So the guy was forcing himself on Shilpa but whom do you blame? Shilpa herself?

  • Happy K.
    03/08/2021 04:11

    Javani thoda jada hua

  • Anirban D.
    02/08/2021 20:16

    Lol I don't even understand why they protest ? And for what ? People who do not have time for their own life ,they will protest 🤣😂, this kind of protest will never end in the world , So don't need to make a video on such topic, better stay away from this , 🤗🤗 good to go

  • Anit K.
    02/08/2021 15:23

    Koi thari chomia lai java to kani a.akantry.a

  • Siddharth T.
    02/08/2021 14:50

    What is wrong with public,its normal.why public are reacting like this.come out of your world.stop over reacting.who gonna teach this public.

  • Abhishek O.
    02/08/2021 02:54

    Indian uncles protesting : Humko ni mila bc tu kaise kr liya? 😅

  • Asish S.
    01/08/2021 21:52

    It was fucker richard

  • Haya K.
    01/08/2021 19:25

    She look like Michael Jackson