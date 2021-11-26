back
When Shruti Haasan Invites Us Home
Did you know Shruti Haasan shares her flat with a giant figurine called Fiona? Brut host Nihal Ranjit met her this week for a cup of great (not really) coffee and a lot of Sauce. Watch how it went… #BrutSauce
26/11/2021 4:27 AM
- 746.2K
- 7.6K
- 100
80 comments
Shreya A.10 hours
that coffer though😎
Shreya A.10 hours
Uniquely amazing kind of person is she😎❤
Prashansha R.13 hours
I likr her house
Looniva S.a day
Looks like a fortune teller's place.
Md M.2 days
@New Love
Shiny A.2 days
Wow she actually plays piano well
Khul K.2 days
Great interview!! Piano part was awesome...wish she played more and sing as well!!! Shruti 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
Atrayee C.2 days
🥰
Naina A.2 days
Chakra nu shaakra kehndi kudi... Gaan jaa ni
Raihan3 days
Brut guy has more swag then her
Zing B.3 days
Whats with the accent
Clara D.3 days
Multi Talented Brilliant Pretty Shruthi ❤️
Debasmita M.3 days
Ki sundor interior ❤️😭 S
Amos M.3 days
Brut India the interviewer is rude,fake and not fit for his job.Also you have not shown her home properly.I saw it better in another video.
Sanjida A.3 days
she is a bad ass ❤️❤️❤️❤️
Udaya R.3 days
What kind of coffee was that...the walnut milked cuddled... eww
Mishti D.3 days
House looks dark.
Misbah H.3 days
1:20, a Middle finger gnome is spiritual for her.
Nihar G.3 days
Sabko Amrican ban na hai...FAKE ACCENT IS IT A NECESSITY??
Sharon S.4 days
see her playing piano !!!!🥰