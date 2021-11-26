back

When Shruti Haasan Invites Us Home

Did you know Shruti Haasan shares her flat with a giant figurine called Fiona? Brut host Nihal Ranjit met her this week for a cup of great (not really) coffee and a lot of Sauce. Watch how it went… #BrutSauce

26/11/2021 4:27 AM
  • 746.2K
  • 100

80 comments

  • Shreya A.
    10 hours

    that coffer though😎

  • Shreya A.
    10 hours

    Uniquely amazing kind of person is she😎❤

  • Prashansha R.
    13 hours

    I likr her house

  • Looniva S.
    a day

    Looks like a fortune teller's place.

  • Md M.
    2 days

    @New Love

  • Shiny A.
    2 days

    Wow she actually plays piano well

  • Khul K.
    2 days

    Great interview!! Piano part was awesome...wish she played more and sing as well!!! Shruti 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻

  • Atrayee C.
    2 days

    🥰

  • Naina A.
    2 days

    Chakra nu shaakra kehndi kudi... Gaan jaa ni

  • Raihan
    3 days

    Brut guy has more swag then her

  • Zing B.
    3 days

    Whats with the accent

  • Clara D.
    3 days

    Multi Talented Brilliant Pretty Shruthi ❤️

  • Debasmita M.
    3 days

    Ki sundor interior ❤️😭 S

  • Amos M.
    3 days

    Brut India the interviewer is rude,fake and not fit for his job.Also you have not shown her home properly.I saw it better in another video.

  • Sanjida A.
    3 days

    she is a bad ass ❤️❤️❤️❤️

  • Udaya R.
    3 days

    What kind of coffee was that...the walnut milked cuddled... eww

  • Mishti D.
    3 days

    House looks dark.

  • Misbah H.
    3 days

    1:20, a Middle finger gnome is spiritual for her.

  • Nihar G.
    3 days

    Sabko Amrican ban na hai...FAKE ACCENT IS IT A NECESSITY??

  • Sharon S.
    4 days

    see her playing piano !!!!🥰

