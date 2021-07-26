Why Ashutosh Kaushik Wants To Be Forgotten
Adarsh Gourav’s Journey to the Top
When Sonu Sood Ferried A Milkman
Meet The Man Who Creates Blockbuster Sound Effects
The Actor Who Isn't Afraid To Speak Up
Walking With The Stars
sonu soood is a very kind hearted person, it seems. The truth is still alive today. I bow to them with all my heart again and again.
Funny,how he is asking the water they mix it up to the milk..reality true!!.60 percent of milk nd 40 perceny water😂😂😂😂
🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Love you❤ sir be happy in your life.
pre planned video.
sonu soon has a nice PR team
He is the man with integrity and of a great character ❤️🔥🔥
My favorite ..👍🏻
Not just deliveries for milk, he makes rotis too!
https://food.ndtv.com/food-drinks/sonu-sood-shows-you-how-to-make-tandoori-roti-his-way-2495189
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
9 comments
Priyanka R.19 hours
sonu soood is a very kind hearted person, it seems. The truth is still alive today. I bow to them with all my heart again and again.
Rayan H.2 days
Funny,how he is asking the water they mix it up to the milk..reality true!!.60 percent of milk nd 40 perceny water😂😂😂😂
Suhana G.2 days
🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Jani J.2 days
Love you❤ sir be happy in your life.
Zakir A.3 days
pre planned video.
Aditya Singh3 days
sonu soon has a nice PR team
Rajput K.3 days
He is the man with integrity and of a great character ❤️🔥🔥
Tasneem H.3 days
My favorite ..👍🏻
Brut India3 days
Not just deliveries for milk, he makes rotis too! https://food.ndtv.com/food-drinks/sonu-sood-shows-you-how-to-make-tandoori-roti-his-way-2495189