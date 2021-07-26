back

When Sonu Sood Ferried A Milkman

Lights. Camera. Rickshaw? Here's what Sonu Sood got up to during a shoot…

26/07/2021 3:27 PM
  105.2K
  • 12

9 comments

  • Priyanka R.
    19 hours

    sonu soood is a very kind hearted person, it seems. The truth is still alive today. I bow to them with all my heart again and again.

  • Rayan H.
    2 days

    Funny,how he is asking the water they mix it up to the milk..reality true!!.60 percent of milk nd 40 perceny water😂😂😂😂

  • Suhana G.
    2 days

    🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Jani J.
    2 days

    Love you❤ sir be happy in your life.

  • Zakir A.
    3 days

    pre planned video.

  • Aditya Singh
    3 days

    sonu soon has a nice PR team

  • Rajput K.
    3 days

    He is the man with integrity and of a great character ❤️🔥🔥

  • Tasneem H.
    3 days

    My favorite ..👍🏻

  • Brut India
    3 days

    Not just deliveries for milk, he makes rotis too! https://food.ndtv.com/food-drinks/sonu-sood-shows-you-how-to-make-tandoori-roti-his-way-2495189