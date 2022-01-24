back

When SSR Asked Gossipers To "Deal With It"

Here's why Sushant Singh Rajput didn’t care for negative publicity. Today is the late actor’s 36th birth anniversary. 🎥: BollywoodHungama.com

21/01/2022 10:43 AMupdated: 24/01/2022 11:13 PM
  • 130.4K
  • 105

And even more

  1. 3:13

    Pourquoi le Pop it est-il aussi "satisfaisant" ?

  2. 4:40

    Brut a suivi Jean Jacques Ndjoli, directeur artistique

  3. 3:16

    Toute la vérité sur Reda Kateb

  4. 4:11

    C'est qui, Magali Berdah ?

  5. 5:34

    Il hypnotise les passants : on a suivi Ado Hypenoz dans Paris

  6. 4:38

    On a suivi la mascotte de l'équipe du Cameroun

91 comments

  • Vandana K.
    3 hours

    Parfect 👍.justice for sushant 🙏🙏🙏

  • Krishna C.
    17 hours

    NO BODY LIKE YOU.....BOLLYWOOD MAFIA INDUSTRY......

  • Krishna C.
    2 days

    Justice for sushant murder case immediately

  • Devika T.
    2 days

    The shitty bollygutterwood doesn’t deserve you Sushant, you were born to achieve extraordinariness and you did, you’re never gone though they think you did. Immortal SSR Beloved SSR Angelic SSR.. You brought upon a new era so the viewers can actually see the filth behind the disgusting deceptive layers in the name of so called bolly icons.

  • Anuradha P.
    3 days

    You are the best sir.

  • Monju S.
    3 days

    Mission u susant

  • Taurus E.
    3 days

    Taurus Cash के साथ समृद्धि की ओर एक कदम बढ़ाएँ: भारत में सबसे अच्छा पैसा कमाने वाला ऐप। 💞 नए उपयोगकर्ता को ₹1500 तक का पुरस्कार!!!! 1️⃣ विभिन्न प्रकार के कार्यों और खेलों से आसानी से पैसा कमाना! 2️⃣ हर हफ़्ते ₹30,000 पाएं, कम से कम ₹10 तक रिडीम करें! 3⃣ भुगतान करने की कोई आवश्यकता नहीं है। पूरी तरह से मुफ़्त, 100% वैध💯 शुरू करने और ₹1500 रूपए पाने के लिए इस लिंक का उपयोग करें। 👉=> https://hh7.pw/aw/1/334mp 👉=> https://hh7.pw/aw/1/334mp

  • Pooja A.
    4 days

    He was one charming , innocent soul , who was taken too early , I wish he could have given more chances by almighty to make things more better for him , but before all this happen he was snatched May his soul rest in peace and shine like a bright star in the sky.

  • Malini P.
    4 days

    👏🏽👏🏽👌🏽👍🏽

  • Sudeshna B.
    4 days

    Happy Birthday dear SSR

  • Ritu K.
    5 days

    Lovely Chap ❤️

  • Vijaya S.
    5 days

    Happy birthday ssr

  • Tanmoy M.
    5 days

    for Beloved SSR 💝.

  • L S.
    5 days

    N0.1 hero SSR

  • Lily H.
    5 days

    SO cheerful indeed u are fondly remembered today.....

  • Ram T.
    5 days

    Jfssr😭

  • Sanjay S.
    5 days

    Mayherestsinpeacehappybirthdsy

  • Sarita K.
    5 days

    And so Bollywood have not defeated u so they finally got rid of u from Bollywood....how mean Bollywood...1 achhe insan se darr gya...and now this time to get rid of Bollywood.....so boycott Bollywood forever

  • Shahul H.
    6 days

    Still wonder why did he suicide ,having such a great confidence and positive energy

  • Arya S.
    6 days

    Election k time k liye

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.