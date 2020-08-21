back

When Sushant Called Social Media Double-Edged Knife

Where did Sushant Singh Rajput stand on trial by social media? He was asked this question in an interview by BollywoodHungama.com last year.

08/21/2020 8:27 AM
1467 comments

  • Reshma L.
    4 hours

    I miss you

  • Deepti B.
    6 hours

    Intelligent person

  • Lucille D.
    6 hours

    Rip

  • Rekha K.
    8 hours

    omg.. i can't believe this intelligent young man hung himself due to depression.. no no . not at all

  • Stella N.
    9 hours

    Very wise full of knowledge a well read and articulate this man was. He should have detached himself from corrupted Gf and her gang

  • Kiran S.
    11 hours

    Very intelligent young man who was in hurry to do many things for others in short span of time but his mistake is he allowed his professional team people to live in his house.Never trust anyone.

  • Rashmi A.
    11 hours

    My god....kya pta tha k social media trials ab ssr k liye hi chalana padega..

  • Manisha G.
    11 hours

    Such an intelligent , well read, well spoken person with a beautiful soul. Thank you for sharing.

  • Satya R.
    12 hours

    The last line is supposed to happen

  • Gopa S.
    17 hours

    He was really a good guy as well as an actor,,intellectual,, educated person,,, you always will be in our heart,,,,

  • Ravi S.
    17 hours

    Rehea chakarbarty mahesh bhatt alia bhatt karan jauhar arrest in sushaant singh rajput murder case.

  • Tanushree K.
    17 hours

    R.I.P. Sushant Singh Rajput 🙏🙏🙏

  • Kaushik N.
    20 hours

    Qq

  • Nini H.
    20 hours

    Who knew..this is gonna happen with him..brilliant mind and very logical.. he spoke the truth and it really make sense..hope and pray.. he gets justice very soon..

  • Yashodha R.
    a day

    What he said then is now reality

  • Dhrupad S.
    a day

    Why his expression and body language looks little weird? Is he disturbed or just an expression which goes little over?

  • Madhura S.
    a day

    The journalist seems to be asking him very off the beat questions....wonder why...

  • Roshana D.
    a day

    Wow 😦😦😮it was just a dream.. he was crazily intelligent

  • Jasoda R.
    a day

    The most excellent actor...

  • Geetanjali K.
    a day

    Kash Gandhiji ke sath sath Godaseji ki ideology follow karate to aaj picture koyi aur hota

