When Sushant Singh Rajput Spoke On Nepotism

Bollywood has been gripped by the insider vs. outsider debate after the passing of Sushant Singh Rajput. But this is what the actor himself thought about the issue.

06/24/2020 2:57 PM
332 comments

  • Balbir K.
    a day

    He said it all. Justice for SSR and CBI inquiries.

  • Gunu C.
    a day

    CBI inquiry

  • Ashwin L.
    a day

    CBI for SSR

  • Krishna M.
    2 days

    CBI enquiry for sushant

  • Dejee J.
    2 days

    CBI enquiry Sushant

  • Lalit S.
    2 days

    Cbi

  • Pooja S.
    2 days

    Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput CBI inquiry honi chahiye

  • Poonam R.
    3 days

    well said .....nepotism is everywhere

  • Nadeeka K.
    3 days

    Not suicide ..only murder 🇱🇰

  • Satyedra K.
    3 days

    CBI jach honi hi Chahiye

  • Rukhsar M.
    3 days

    😔

  • Dola R.
    3 days

    CBI enquiry for Sushant Singh

  • Joymati P.
    4 days

    We want justice for SSR.. Need CBI investigation please😫🙏🙏💓.. Its pre-planned murder... Boycott mafia bollywood industry groups..

  • Luxmi L.
    4 days

    😭😭😭😭

  • Manjula T.
    4 days

    CBI please for Sushant!!🙏

  • Sam R.
    4 days

    Your still alive in are hearts sushant most talented actor in Bollywood

  • Padma S.
    4 days

    CBIEnquiryforsushant

  • Sania K.
    4 days

    First tried to mentally down Sushant through nepotism But he was very strong .So he was murdered

  • Sid B.
    4 days

    So sad omg cant believe it .RIP

  • Mang H.
    4 days

    Boycotts salmankhan the Bollywood mafia and promoter of nepotism,karan gay johar producer of nepotism,yrf films and sajid nadiadwala