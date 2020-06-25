back

When Sushmita Sen Returned To India With A Crown

As Sushmita Sen comes to your TVs with a new show, it’s been over 25 years since she returned to India with the Miss Universe title under her belt. 👑 #tbt

06/25/2020 5:27 AM
  • 109.1k
  • 69

Portraits

  1. 3:05

    Divyanshi Jain, The CBSE Class 12 Topper

  2. 2:24

    IMA Signals Covid-19 Community Transmission In India

  3. 1:37

    Watch The Musical Manhunt Of Bihar Police

  4. 3:31

    When Old Indian Newspapers Surfaced On A French Peak

  5. 3:05

    The Landlords Of The Moon

  6. 1:43

    Why Good Bridges Remain A Bridge Too Far For India

Arte - il est temps

63 comments

  • Kamini J.
    2 days

    I too share the same opinion

  • Sania D.
    6 days

    My Inspiration 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍

  • Hurmila R.
    07/13/2020 14:55

    A real diva❤

  • Vikram P.
    07/07/2020 04:25

    https://youtu.be/_HRzpfVyapY

  • Joydeb G.
    07/02/2020 03:15

    Ok girl

  • Rashmi K.
    06/30/2020 15:18

    Epic reply aapke bina bade udaas hain haum😂

  • Poree B.
    06/28/2020 18:06

    Confident & Charismatic as always!😍

  • Good J.
    06/28/2020 09:29

    https://youtu.be/r9Bfpf87NEs

  • Eby W.
    06/27/2020 18:33

    Are you fucking kiddin !! This happend in India 😳

  • Mihir T.
    06/27/2020 16:25

    Idk but I'll choose Sushmita over Aishwarya as best anytime in all the aspects my personal view

  • Usha C.
    06/27/2020 06:48

    She was the real Miss Universe Miss World Miss everything.. Fake plastic Aishwarya Was placed by disgusting media.. Sush queen of hearts

  • Anwar A.
    06/26/2020 17:34

    so i am 25 years old and still look older then her 🤣🤣🤣

  • Priyanka P.
    06/26/2020 15:36

    duga duga💞

  • Vijay S.
    06/26/2020 12:36

    She is beautiful than Aish

  • Jina R.
    06/26/2020 11:24

    Beautiful

  • Dheeraj B.
    06/26/2020 09:39

    Title like Miss India, Miss universe is discrimination against other girls😓

  • Rajani S.
    06/26/2020 07:12

    And there will always be a despo yelling aapke bina udaas hain.. sigh Indian dudes

  • Dr-Zillay H.
    06/25/2020 19:15

    The only actress from India ,who truly deserve to be Miss World !

  • Prabir D.
    06/25/2020 18:50

    Congrats Sushmita Sen

  • Palak M.
    06/25/2020 18:22

    Beautiful women with beautiful heart and voice