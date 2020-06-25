When Sushmita Sen Returned To India With A Crown

Divyanshi Jain, The CBSE Class 12 Topper
Kamini J.2 days
I too share the same opinion
Sania D.6 days
My Inspiration 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍
Hurmila R.07/13/2020 14:55
A real diva❤
Vikram P.07/07/2020 04:25
https://youtu.be/_HRzpfVyapY
Joydeb G.07/02/2020 03:15
Ok girl
Rashmi K.06/30/2020 15:18
Epic reply aapke bina bade udaas hain haum😂
Poree B.06/28/2020 18:06
Confident & Charismatic as always!😍
Good J.06/28/2020 09:29
https://youtu.be/r9Bfpf87NEs
Eby W.06/27/2020 18:33
Are you fucking kiddin !! This happend in India 😳
Mihir T.06/27/2020 16:25
Idk but I'll choose Sushmita over Aishwarya as best anytime in all the aspects my personal view
Usha C.06/27/2020 06:48
She was the real Miss Universe Miss World Miss everything.. Fake plastic Aishwarya Was placed by disgusting media.. Sush queen of hearts
Anwar A.06/26/2020 17:34
so i am 25 years old and still look older then her 🤣🤣🤣
Priyanka P.06/26/2020 15:36
duga duga💞
Vijay S.06/26/2020 12:36
She is beautiful than Aish
Jina R.06/26/2020 11:24
Beautiful
Dheeraj B.06/26/2020 09:39
Title like Miss India, Miss universe is discrimination against other girls😓
Rajani S.06/26/2020 07:12
And there will always be a despo yelling aapke bina udaas hain.. sigh Indian dudes
Dr-Zillay H.06/25/2020 19:15
The only actress from India ,who truly deserve to be Miss World !
Prabir D.06/25/2020 18:50
Congrats Sushmita Sen
Palak M.06/25/2020 18:22
Beautiful women with beautiful heart and voice