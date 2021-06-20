back

When Taapsee Took On Comedians

What happened when Taapsee Pannu opened up about sexism and her "middle-class" problems to a bunch of comedians? It was a laugh riot! 🤣 Thanks to East India Comedy for the footage!

20/06/2021 4:27 AM
  • 592K
  • 268

And even more

  1. 8:29

    The Truth About Kabir Bedi

  2. 6:28

    When Taapsee Took On Comedians

  3. 6:47

    Extreme Left to Right: The Life Of Mithun Da

  4. 5:18

    Neena Gupta Spills The Truth

  5. 1:41

    Girl’s Gucci Belt’s Price Shocks Mother

  6. 4:38

    Sumukhi Suresh's Journey From A Food Lab To Comedy

126 comments

  • Neha K.
    an hour

    🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Komal S.
    2 hours

    watch this

  • Sinful F.
    2 hours

    Paisa Vasool Conversation 🤣

  • Arpita D.
    3 hours

    isn't she cool!

  • Goldie S.
    4 hours

    I dnt believe in neo-rich!

  • Khushal N.
    4 hours

    ❤️❤️❤️❤️

  • Yasser R.
    5 hours

    Attache 😂😂

  • Sathyavathy R.
    6 hours

    Amazing actress…. And so real !! Rest are so plastic and pale in comparison!

  • Arvind S.
    6 hours

    Attaichi..that's the Indian way.. appreciated . 😉

  • Manoj M.
    7 hours

    2kaudi ki actress 😂

  • Pranab D.
    8 hours

    Her face look like khali paji😂

  • Ketayun M.
    8 hours

    I think this is gonna be you in a while 😂

  • Rohit K.
    8 hours

    - watch it

  • Ranu G.
    9 hours

    Being middle class is at all not an insulating things

  • Astha T.
    9 hours

    this is crazy

  • Mohit G.
    10 hours

    see tapsee is just like me, so middle class😂😂

  • Aakriti S.
    10 hours

    @

  • Gaurav K.
    10 hours

    Chutiya bol raha bollywood star hain to sabki nahi lene jaaneka , wtf logic ya phir ye joke tha 😝

  • Arshii M.
    11 hours

    Kitti awesome hai yar ye...!!! 😂❤

  • Pushkar B.
    11 hours

    Buoy. She's legend😂 💯