When Vicky Kaushal Remembered His Engineering Days

Before Vicky Kaushal found success in Bollywood, he was a shy engineering student who didn't know what he wanted to do. He spoke candidly about his college days and acting journey in this 2019 interaction. The actor turns 33 today. Thanks to UPG's LitFest for the footage.

16/05/2021 5:27 AM
  • 349.9K
  • 143

76 comments

  • Sky A.
    2 days

    ❤️❤️❤️

  • Sky A.
    2 days

    ❤️❤️❤️

  • Aanchal J.
    2 days

    Yeah and now started taking cocaine suddenly! Well atleast engineering taught him this. Btw did you remember Shushant Singh Rajput by any chance.

  • Mirlong J.
    2 days

    Nashebaaz

  • Anwesha S.
    2 days

    engineering 🤣

  • শিল্পা চ.
    3 days

    yeh pola agar na hota..toh humhara ka hota beyy🙈🙈

  • Anuradha S.
    3 days

    How many attempts?

  • Raj J.
    3 days

    Where do you see yourself in next 5 years ?

  • Arushi D.
    3 days

    humare juju kaise hai😜😜🤪🙃🙂

  • Nidhi C.
    3 days

    Every one is coming out like a former engineer... that does not make every one Sushant Singh Rajput. There's always only one legend.

  • Mohit T.
    3 days

    also please let us know what was the moment when he decided to snot white lines

  • Ekbal H.
    3 days

    bruh

  • Shashank Y.
    3 days

    As you went to the industrial visit, you realized that you dont have balls be an engineer. The tak-tak-tak on the keyboard is more difficult than giving retakes on screen. Acting and entertainment should never precede academics (they are hobbies) in monetary compensation. It's just entertaining someone vs designing something of use . But such is life :D

  • Asha H.
    3 days

    My most favorite actor Vicky Kaushal...very very talented and handsome... Without GOD father made it in bollywood... GOD ALMIGHTY BLESS HIM ABUNDANTLY...

  • Chayanika S.
    3 days

    your boi

  • Geetika V.
    4 days

    😁

  • Rupak N.
    4 days

    mera same NTPC ja k hua 🙂 mechanical ❌

  • Anjana S.
    4 days

    Bull shit..all scripted dialogues..bloody drug addicts

  • Ani S.
    4 days

    Happy birthday Vicky ❤️

  • Ken C.
    4 days

    What an idiot!

