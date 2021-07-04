back

When You're Offered Only “Fat Girl” Roles

Actors Rytasha Rathore and Priyam Saha discussed how they feel when producers keep offering them "fat girl" roles.

04/07/2021 2:57 PM
  • 85.8K
  • 50

47 comments

  • Islam S.
    3 hours

    Look big woman are sexy af.

  • Haris B.
    5 hours

    Go to gym if you want to get roles. Its film, its business. Nobody is going to risk their money. Better make your own movie and cast your self what ever you want to be. Lame excuses needs to be stop.

  • Angeline R.
    8 hours

    Sigh!

  • Abhinav A.
    8 hours

    koi sense hai?

  • Milind G.
    8 hours

    Old ppl get old ppl roles.. young ppl get young ppl roles.. slim ppl get slim roles and fat ppl get fat ppl roles... No one cares about stupid attention seeking mayn...

  • Debanjana S.
    9 hours

    I may sound weird but only thing that was going on in my mind was...If they offer them a role of an absolute slim girl will they work and get slim for that role immediately or will they take offence in it? I think I will generally get offers in my category...They are getting roles that suits them. Atleast they are getting roles . Bohot sare ko toh mauka hi nhi milta.

  • Salim T.
    10 hours

    Awesome

  • Laura S.
    10 hours

    Mostly a bunch of men commenting on here....women's bodies are different!🤦‍♀️

  • Akshay S.
    11 hours

    No it doesn't make u a hypocrite😂😂😂

  • Mitch P.
    12 hours

    fat goal?

  • Mishti D.
    12 hours

    Both are useless

  • Sajjad A.
    14 hours

    Fat role milte hen apko matlab fat role Champak laal se karwain kya ajeeb jo cheez Jese suit karti hai wo wahi krta hai ab patli larkiya ajaen Aur bolen Hume to bs patli larki Ka role milta hai ajeeb chutyapa hai ap logo Ka

  • Godiyal S.
    14 hours

    Thats called casting, if she need other rolls then go for a workout..

  • Kaustav C.
    15 hours

    You're okay being fat, but when you are being offered the role of a fat girl (because you suit the part), you have a problem? What the

  • Zakk H.
    15 hours

    If you fat you get a fat role easy peasy

  • Umer B.
    16 hours

    Unable to understand 🙄..she wants to be cast as a slim girl???.."I dnt wanna be cast as fat girl but i like being fat" thats lame bro, start working out and loose weight and change ur life style, if u dnt wanna be typecaste..jo dikhta hai woh bikta hai..

  • Soniya D.
    16 hours

    Shut the F girls.....go n loose weight!!!

  • Rajesh S.
    16 hours

    Hi

  • Md S.
    16 hours

    Why does she look like Chetan Bhagat?

  • Nicky Z.
    17 hours

    Ooh..western leftist angry Karen influenced out here in India too🙄