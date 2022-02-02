back

Where Is Harshaali Malhotra Now?

Remember the kid who played Munni in Bajrangi Bhaijaan? Here she is! 🎥: Harshaalii Malhotra

30/01/2022 1:27 PMupdated: 01/02/2022 1:07 AM
  • 272.6K
  • 35

Bollywood and Beyond

  1. 5:39

    How Your HR Works From Home

  2. 3:04

    The Woman Behind “Press 1 For English”

  3. 4:23

    When Amitabh Bachchan Went Bankrupt

  4. 5:33

    The Actor Who Spoke Her Mind, On Screen And Off

  5. 2:33

    The Story Of Tejasswi Prakash

  6. 3:35

    Comedians Parody Judges On Shark Tank India

28 comments

  • Shivjeetsinh G.
    6 days

    The day won't be far where she will pay Salmans love interest in a bollywood film. Pathetic industry

  • Kanu S.
    02/02/2022 12:22

    Talented sweet and innocent

  • Pratish B.
    02/02/2022 07:00

    But she does she really look 13?🤔

  • Kayem S.
    01/02/2022 16:23

    হ্যাঁ খুব ভালো মনে পরে

  • Sandhya v.
    01/02/2022 16:20

    Nice

  • Ron G.
    01/02/2022 16:14

    What coincidence! I’m just watching the same Movie now 🙄

  • Amy B.
    01/02/2022 16:06

    She looks not so cute now

  • Arif E.
    01/02/2022 11:58

    Munny aub munny ni hai usse wasuli bhai dhund rahe bhain 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Promeety S.
    31/01/2022 16:44

    mone ase ami muna tui Maramari lagsilam? Mama na Pavan?

  • Errol D.
    31/01/2022 12:36

    She has grown up so sweet good movie

  • Noor M.
    31/01/2022 09:32

    you use to find her very cute

  • Malik U.
    31/01/2022 05:55

    Barhi ho gae munni ...krwao beghairtian ab is sa bhe.. Good work.

  • Ola A.
    31/01/2022 00:06

    I have watched the movies over and over but each time, I cried... My best ever.

  • Brut India
    30/01/2022 23:57

    Honoured for her performance in the film, here's who she dedicated her Bharat Ratna to: https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/bajrangi-bhaijaan-harshaali-malhotra-bharat-ratna-dr-ambedkar-national-award-salman-khan-7718156/

  • Arnab B.
    30/01/2022 19:17

    In 5 years she'll be Salman's heroine

  • محمد ا.
    30/01/2022 19:15

    inhain tiktok pe dhumke lagana zaruri hai ?

  • Riz H.
    30/01/2022 17:18

    She performed really well.Love from 🇵🇰

  • Vidhi J.
    30/01/2022 16:33

    Disha parmar ki copy lag rahi

  • Judy K.
    30/01/2022 16:30

    Growing up so fast...

  • Yubraj R.
    30/01/2022 16:27

    So what....

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.