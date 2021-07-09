back
Where Is Imran Khan Now?
He stole hearts in Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na but stopped acting in films after 2015. What is Imran Khan doing now? Thanks to The Digital Hash for the footage.
09/07/2021 2:57 PM
69 comments
Anita S.2 hours
I wish you Good Luck Imran
Raghav S.11 hours
bahut time hai aap logon ke paas yaar
Mha A.15 hours
Just came across this!?! Facebook headquarters is definitely peeking into our lives ☻
Adi A.17 hours
https://youtu.be/xZqE7A_yNow
Alexander S.2 days
Possibly one of the worst actors BOLLYWOOD has grown!
Ahmed I.2 days
monke
Zia H.2 days
He looks like Ryan Eggold
Shanjida M.2 days
I think, he should be back in acting.
Varun G.2 days
All the best to him.
Hissi Y.2 days
Hope you keep on working hard & achieve more success, Imran. 🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️
Meri G.2 days
Go to hell... Brut india...
Sagar K.2 days
Is it just me or Imran khan looks like Tom Keen from Blacklist🤨
Amit S.2 days
One question...toh hum kya kare???
Shoshi H.2 days
The man who paved the way for hairy eyebrowed dudes to get hella pussy
Amin S.2 days
hi i like it
Umme L.2 days
I miss him 😢❤️
Priti S.3 days
even today your face pops up in my mind when I see any clip of this movie 😂😂😂 Class 9 it wandnhzaain if you people remember 😂😂😂
Farhaan S.3 days
Just saw two of his movies: Terrible in "I hate Luv Storys", excellent in Delhi Belly!
Farazee A.3 days
You could do better if your mamu is not Amir Khan... go away from your mamu... You will be successful...
کلثوم ج.3 days
Respect his decision ... But I don't know from where some people get so much hatred for a person for no reason at all???🙄🙄🙄 Like what's wrong with them