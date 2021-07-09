back

Where Is Imran Khan Now?

He stole hearts in Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na but stopped acting in films after 2015. What is Imran Khan doing now? Thanks to The Digital Hash for the footage.

09/07/2021 2:57 PM
69 comments

  • Anita S.
    2 hours

    I wish you Good Luck Imran

  • Raghav S.
    11 hours

    bahut time hai aap logon ke paas yaar

  • Mha A.
    15 hours

    Just came across this!?! Facebook headquarters is definitely peeking into our lives ☻

  • Adi A.
    17 hours

    https://youtu.be/xZqE7A_yNow

  • Alexander S.
    2 days

    Possibly one of the worst actors BOLLYWOOD has grown!

  • Ahmed I.
    2 days

    monke

  • Zia H.
    2 days

    He looks like Ryan Eggold

  • Shanjida M.
    2 days

    I think, he should be back in acting.

  • Varun G.
    2 days

    All the best to him.

  • Hissi Y.
    2 days

    Hope you keep on working hard & achieve more success, Imran. 🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️

  • Meri G.
    2 days

    Go to hell... Brut india...

  • Sagar K.
    2 days

    Is it just me or Imran khan looks like Tom Keen from Blacklist🤨

  • Amit S.
    2 days

    One question...toh hum kya kare???

  • Shoshi H.
    2 days

    The man who paved the way for hairy eyebrowed dudes to get hella pussy

  • Amin S.
    2 days

    hi i like it

  • Umme L.
    2 days

    I miss him 😢❤️

  • Priti S.
    3 days

    even today your face pops up in my mind when I see any clip of this movie 😂😂😂 Class 9 it wandnhzaain if you people remember 😂😂😂

  • Farhaan S.
    3 days

    Just saw two of his movies: Terrible in "I hate Luv Storys", excellent in Delhi Belly!

  • Farazee A.
    3 days

    You could do better if your mamu is not Amir Khan... go away from your mamu... You will be successful...

  • کلثوم ج.
    3 days

    Respect his decision ... But I don't know from where some people get so much hatred for a person for no reason at all???🙄🙄🙄 Like what's wrong with them