back

Where Is Jugal Hansraj Now?

He was the Lakdi Ki Kathi boy in Masoom. And Sameer in Mohabbatein. He even won a National Award for his directorial venture. But what is Jugal Hansraj up to now?

01/11/2020 4:27 PM
  • 366K
  • 89

Bollywood and Beyond

  1. 3:40

    The Dancing Superstars Call For Help

  2. 6:03

    Where Is Jugal Hansraj Now?

  3. 3:00

    Comedian Srishti Dixit Addresses The Nation

  4. 9:12

    When Rajkummar Rao Met Some Comedians

  5. 3:00

    Sanjay Dutt's Post-Cancer Glow Up

  6. 3:30

    How A Photo Changed This Tea Seller’s Life!

68 comments

  • Waleed M.
    11 hours

    yeh tou ap hain lol

  • Samar Q.
    16 hours

    Filim Kab Rilig Hui

  • Sandeep M.
    17 hours

    In home

  • Damayanti G.
    18 hours

    Remember we had this long comment thread on one of your IG posts on why Jugal Hansraj is absolutely the best? Probably you had put a "Papa Kehta Hain" song lyrics as your caption on that post!

  • Rehaan S.
    20 hours

    Oh my my

  • Aida A.
    21 hours

    Is it true he write the kuch kuch hota hai story

  • Onima M.
    a day

    ❤❤❤

  • Jimmy L.
    a day

    One of the most memorable child actors till date besides Baby Guddy...hope i get her name right. The sweet child who looked like Jawaani girl Neelam. Jugal made us feel sad throughout the film as he's too good besides acting, his natural looks made the more realistically believable to the film. Good to see him in good health after so many years. My best regards to him & his family.

  • Nuyi K.
    2 days

    sina nok actor 😀

  • Pdopp P.
    3 days

    Hairaan hoonh menh😊 Maasoom.. All time favourite, And that boy,made it more convincingly possible. Hats off to the whole team,and especially to you. You made it clear,every child is adorable,every love is legitimate. Thank you 😊

  • Yashwith S.
    3 days

    No doubt, he's Aamir khan son ?

  • Preeti C.
    3 days

    He is such a sweet actor but sadly his movies didn't work out 🙏🏻 I would have loved to watch him more on screen.

  • Shivani N.
    3 days

    your crush

  • Vishwanath A.
    3 days

    My most favrt memory of him is with Mayuri Congo. Ghar se nikalte hi. Kuch door chalte hi.

  • Talha A.
    3 days

    Your favorite actor is now an author

  • Zerka M.
    4 days

    Oh gosh

  • Sabrina I.
    4 days

    😆

  • Sudha R.
    4 days

    Handsome guy

  • Sanjay C.
    4 days

    doe he even looks Indian?

  • Sanjay C.
    4 days

    Still handsome ! Loved him in Masoom and Mohabattein !

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.