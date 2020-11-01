back
Where Is Jugal Hansraj Now?
He was the Lakdi Ki Kathi boy in Masoom. And Sameer in Mohabbatein. He even won a National Award for his directorial venture. But what is Jugal Hansraj up to now?
01/11/2020 4:27 PM
68 comments
Waleed M.11 hours
yeh tou ap hain lol
Samar Q.16 hours
Filim Kab Rilig Hui
Sandeep M.17 hours
In home
Damayanti G.18 hours
Remember we had this long comment thread on one of your IG posts on why Jugal Hansraj is absolutely the best? Probably you had put a "Papa Kehta Hain" song lyrics as your caption on that post!
Rehaan S.20 hours
Oh my my
Aida A.21 hours
Is it true he write the kuch kuch hota hai story
Onima M.a day
❤❤❤
Jimmy L.a day
One of the most memorable child actors till date besides Baby Guddy...hope i get her name right. The sweet child who looked like Jawaani girl Neelam. Jugal made us feel sad throughout the film as he's too good besides acting, his natural looks made the more realistically believable to the film. Good to see him in good health after so many years. My best regards to him & his family.
Nuyi K.2 days
sina nok actor 😀
Pdopp P.3 days
Hairaan hoonh menh😊 Maasoom.. All time favourite, And that boy,made it more convincingly possible. Hats off to the whole team,and especially to you. You made it clear,every child is adorable,every love is legitimate. Thank you 😊
Yashwith S.3 days
No doubt, he's Aamir khan son ?
Preeti C.3 days
He is such a sweet actor but sadly his movies didn't work out 🙏🏻 I would have loved to watch him more on screen.
Shivani N.3 days
your crush
Vishwanath A.3 days
My most favrt memory of him is with Mayuri Congo. Ghar se nikalte hi. Kuch door chalte hi.
Talha A.3 days
Your favorite actor is now an author
Zerka M.4 days
Oh gosh
Sabrina I.4 days
😆
Sudha R.4 days
Handsome guy
Sanjay C.4 days
doe he even looks Indian?
Sanjay C.4 days
Still handsome ! Loved him in Masoom and Mohabattein !