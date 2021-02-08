back

Where Is Parzaan Dastur Now?

From counting stars in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' to planning a future with the love of his life, Parzaan Dastur has come a long way.

08/02/2021 8:27 AM
  • 723.3K
  • 126

80 comments

  • Thahera T.
    2 days

    You are supremely talented👍 Good Luck

  • Nima L.
    2 days

    Godbless you.

  • Nourin H.
    2 days

    anika see

  • Poulami D.
    3 days

    Dekh

  • Williams A.
    3 days

    Really

  • Williams A.
    3 days

    Great

  • Leelavathi L.
    4 days

    Cute boy

  • Asha V.
    4 days

    Good luck👍

  • Sunitha A.
    5 days

    I use to see ur jelabe ad and wish to have a son like u God fulfilled my desire My son is 24 now and has the same aure of u GOD bless u dear

  • Sareena T.
    5 days

    ye kaise bada ho gaya 😵

  • Anik I.
    5 days

    U r that guy...

  • Simi P.
    5 days

    Jalebiii Boy... keep going ..you r doing well N don't stop counting stars 😃 ✨

  • Anik D.
    6 days

    Phele Murgan dikhtatha ab devgn lagta hai...

  • Akanksha P.
    6 days

    Akash ambani is that you?

  • Sonal K.
    6 days

    Aww that small star counter boy😍❣️

  • Sunitha L.
    6 days

    You are multitalented 🥰🥰

  • Anjum S.
    6 days

    You proved ur talent at much younger age than any of others in that period. You are multi talented which very few people are blessed with. Please continue with what u enjoy doing it, doesn't matter if it is behind camera. U are versitile

  • Khushnum S.
    6 days

    Hi u r awesome. Good luck

  • Sobia W.
    6 days

    I was also a child like him that time.. and i remember the word Jalaibee.. all the time.. i told my son n showed him this ad on youtube.. you just embossed the impression!😊

  • Soumita S.
    6 days

    Ur awesome ur jabeli add..still today v remember that promo of dhara they because of u... Best of luck for u always..

