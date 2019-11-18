back

Which Of These Celebrities You Find Kindest?

Acts of kindness or just good old PR? Be the judge of these celebrity social media posts.

11/18/2019 11:32 AM
76 comments

  • Saba U.
    3 days

    I feel salman Khan and akhshay kumar do it.. Not for publicity but for compassion..

  • Sanjoy H.
    3 days

    See hey meri vai

  • Mera L.
    4 days

    Wow

  • Neeraj K.
    4 days

    Great moments

  • Ribanlangky C.
    5 days

    The duty of every Citizen of India to have a kind heart

  • Dhirendra R.
    5 days

    अक्षय तुम बहुत महान आदमी है

  • Sikander C.
    5 days

    Only 4hight light

  • Raaz B.
    5 days

    Love you sir

  • Immanuel D.
    6 days

    Great sir i really appreciate this wat need from you people.

  • Suvobrata M.
    6 days

    Stop being so judgmental.... There are many people who follows them like anything... So their acts will make their followers if not for everyone want to do the same thing..... So stop being so judgmental....

  • Bablu K.
    7 days

    👍👍

  • Meta M.
    12/10/2019 17:51

    Ask akshay either he like to take wit or without chilka

  • Raman R.
    12/09/2019 16:59

    We live in a world where we take a picture wich generally comes with clicked with some phone name and here we insted of respecting or appreciating the kind gesture of some peole who are doing even a bit for the society or the people. Respect the work irrespective of its drama or so called PR.

  • Bharat U.
    12/09/2019 14:51

    मोदीजी का आदेश होगा पाहिले अपनी इमेज बनावो, बादमे हमारे पार्टीकी बनानेके वादे करो

  • Jaisingh M.
    12/09/2019 14:21

    GOOD JOB

  • Mehtaz A.
    12/09/2019 04:15

    Itna money kamate ho. . Badle main 1 pani ka bottle 🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Kaushik M.
    12/07/2019 15:33

    Brut and buthurt liberandus have special problems with Akshay Kumar

  • Kamlesh M.
    12/07/2019 09:39

    Just do dont show

  • Sasikant N.
    12/06/2019 23:39

    God has known, u the people one who can do such type of good work, this is why u did good job I salute u God bless u all.

  • Sanjib D.
    12/06/2019 09:44