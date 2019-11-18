Which Of These Celebrities You Find Kindest?

Acts of kindness or just good old PR? Be the judge of these celebrity social media posts.
76 comments
Saba U.3 days
I feel salman Khan and akhshay kumar do it.. Not for publicity but for compassion..
Sanjoy H.3 days
See hey meri vai
Mera L.4 days
Wow
Neeraj K.4 days
Great moments
Ribanlangky C.5 days
The duty of every Citizen of India to have a kind heart
Dhirendra R.5 days
अक्षय तुम बहुत महान आदमी है
Sikander C.5 days
Only 4hight light
Raaz B.5 days
Love you sir
Immanuel D.6 days
Great sir i really appreciate this wat need from you people.
Suvobrata M.6 days
Stop being so judgmental.... There are many people who follows them like anything... So their acts will make their followers if not for everyone want to do the same thing..... So stop being so judgmental....
Bablu K.7 days
👍👍
Meta M.12/10/2019 17:51
Ask akshay either he like to take wit or without chilka
Raman R.12/09/2019 16:59
We live in a world where we take a picture wich generally comes with clicked with some phone name and here we insted of respecting or appreciating the kind gesture of some peole who are doing even a bit for the society or the people. Respect the work irrespective of its drama or so called PR.
Bharat U.12/09/2019 14:51
मोदीजी का आदेश होगा पाहिले अपनी इमेज बनावो, बादमे हमारे पार्टीकी बनानेके वादे करो
Jaisingh M.12/09/2019 14:21
GOOD JOB
Mehtaz A.12/09/2019 04:15
Itna money kamate ho. . Badle main 1 pani ka bottle 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Kaushik M.12/07/2019 15:33
Brut and buthurt liberandus have special problems with Akshay Kumar
Kamlesh M.12/07/2019 09:39
Just do dont show
Sasikant N.12/06/2019 23:39
God has known, u the people one who can do such type of good work, this is why u did good job I salute u God bless u all.
Sanjib D.12/06/2019 09:44
অ