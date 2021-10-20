Who Is Gauri Khan?

Kareena Kapoor Khan Meets Kartik Aaryan
Bollywood's Crazy Age Gap
Zeenat Aman: A Life Lived
Sushmita Sen: The Woman Who Never Tried To Fit In
Mimicking Kangana Ranaut Feat. Saloni Gaur
Grandson Films His Grandpa Eating Forbidden Food
Who cares
Charsi ki maa 🤣
Lack of discipline moral values
Leads their children to nowhere
Gourav Dutta dice traducido al español,
"Esposas estrella con mucho dinero y cerebros buenos para nada, se convierten en diseñadoras de interiores. (Emprendedoras). Suzanne Khan también marchó por el mismo camino.
Y yo digo:
"¿Es delito ser diseñadora?
A mí no me gustan sus diseños.
Se puede ser diseñadora, educar bien a sus hijos y llevar una vida sana sin drogas, sin medicamentos, sin alcohol, sin tabaco, sin café, sin lácteos, sin azúcar, sin carnes rojas, comiendo poco, ecológico y haciendo mucho deporte".
dice esto traducido al español:
Si es un hijo estrella, ¿puede salirse con la suya con el tráfico y el consumo de drogas ...? Creo que se le niega la fianza dos veces, lo que significa que podría haber una participación más profunda. Los medios de comunicación giran para normalizar un crimen atroz que tiene el potencial de destruir a toda una nación necesita una investigación más profunda y si eso requiere una investigación más profunda de Aryan Khan y sus cómplices, que así sea.
Después de todo, no es un menor de edad, sino un adulto en toda regla de 23 años, capaz de ejercer la discreción entre el bien y el mal y que sabe muy bien en qué se está metiendo, especialmente cuando se trata de drogas y tráfico.
Entiendo la empatía de los medios que siempre respalda a las celebridades criminales para presionar al poder judicial.
Si los medios saben más que NCB, ¿por qué no pueden venir y decirlo en la corte ...?
Y YO DIGO QUE SE RESPETE LA PRESUNCIÓN DE INOCENCIA.
Y TAMBIÉN DIGO:
SI LEGALIZAN LAS DROGAS COMO LEGALIZAN LOS MEDICAMENTOS CON MUCHOS EFECTOS SECUNDARIOS, EL ALCOHOL, LA CONTAMINACIÓN, EL TABACO, SE ACABA CON EL TRÁFICO Y SE CONTROLA EL CONSUMO.
MUCHOS JÓVENES CONSUMEN PORQUE ESTÁ PROHIBIDO.
SI LEGALIZAN LAS DROGAS COMO LEGALIZAN LOS MEDICAMENTOS CON MUCHOS EFECTOS SECUNDARIOS, EL ALCOHOL, LA CONTAMINACIÓN, EL TABACO, SE ACABA CON EL TRÁFICO Y SE CONTROLA EL CONSUMO.
MUCHOS JÓVENES CONSUMEN PORQUE ESTÁ PROHIBIDO.
https://youtu.be/mqaZfPLPIQM
We don't care
Nothing 👎👎👎
She is anxious for oghernreason, Aryan is not her son he is also......... Son
Shoot bloody khan family ...SRK..Godi..Aryn..Abraham
I dont care who is she ... I think shes human🤣🤣🤣🤣
Bollywood has proved itself to be the worst industry ever 🤣🤣🤣 Nobody gives a Damm about these Druggies 90%of Bollywood are filled with drugs Addict and involve in drugs trafficking so whatever Law must take Strict Action against these Druggies ..
Not interested
This Brut India is getting annoying n irritating day by day,do u really need to post this video, u guys r really that desperate, oh now I remember who run this post ,that's y u will always b a mediocre,bunch of overrated idiots n dickhead.
She fail as a mother!!!!
Nothing fancy .. all money matters
They put mahima Chaudhary over the caption that they married 😂😂😂
Brut India post some sensible and informative videos, don't post scraps.
Not interested in their lives.
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
210 comments
Sindhoo C.2 days
Who cares
Hitesh G.3 days
Charsi ki maa 🤣
Youssra's P.6 days
Lack of discipline moral values Leads their children to nowhere
Carmen R.6 days
Gourav Dutta dice traducido al español, "Esposas estrella con mucho dinero y cerebros buenos para nada, se convierten en diseñadoras de interiores. (Emprendedoras). Suzanne Khan también marchó por el mismo camino. Y yo digo: "¿Es delito ser diseñadora? A mí no me gustan sus diseños. Se puede ser diseñadora, educar bien a sus hijos y llevar una vida sana sin drogas, sin medicamentos, sin alcohol, sin tabaco, sin café, sin lácteos, sin azúcar, sin carnes rojas, comiendo poco, ecológico y haciendo mucho deporte".
Carmen R.6 days
dice esto traducido al español: Si es un hijo estrella, ¿puede salirse con la suya con el tráfico y el consumo de drogas ...? Creo que se le niega la fianza dos veces, lo que significa que podría haber una participación más profunda. Los medios de comunicación giran para normalizar un crimen atroz que tiene el potencial de destruir a toda una nación necesita una investigación más profunda y si eso requiere una investigación más profunda de Aryan Khan y sus cómplices, que así sea. Después de todo, no es un menor de edad, sino un adulto en toda regla de 23 años, capaz de ejercer la discreción entre el bien y el mal y que sabe muy bien en qué se está metiendo, especialmente cuando se trata de drogas y tráfico. Entiendo la empatía de los medios que siempre respalda a las celebridades criminales para presionar al poder judicial. Si los medios saben más que NCB, ¿por qué no pueden venir y decirlo en la corte ...? Y YO DIGO QUE SE RESPETE LA PRESUNCIÓN DE INOCENCIA. Y TAMBIÉN DIGO: SI LEGALIZAN LAS DROGAS COMO LEGALIZAN LOS MEDICAMENTOS CON MUCHOS EFECTOS SECUNDARIOS, EL ALCOHOL, LA CONTAMINACIÓN, EL TABACO, SE ACABA CON EL TRÁFICO Y SE CONTROLA EL CONSUMO. MUCHOS JÓVENES CONSUMEN PORQUE ESTÁ PROHIBIDO.
Carmen R.6 days
SI LEGALIZAN LAS DROGAS COMO LEGALIZAN LOS MEDICAMENTOS CON MUCHOS EFECTOS SECUNDARIOS, EL ALCOHOL, LA CONTAMINACIÓN, EL TABACO, SE ACABA CON EL TRÁFICO Y SE CONTROLA EL CONSUMO. MUCHOS JÓVENES CONSUMEN PORQUE ESTÁ PROHIBIDO.
Suprano A.16/11/2021 09:19
https://youtu.be/mqaZfPLPIQM
Shubh Y.14/11/2021 18:07
We don't care
Zarina A.12/11/2021 05:43
Nothing 👎👎👎
Royal C.10/11/2021 15:16
She is anxious for oghernreason, Aryan is not her son he is also......... Son
Suneel B.10/11/2021 06:13
Shoot bloody khan family ...SRK..Godi..Aryn..Abraham
Presmah C.08/11/2021 17:32
I dont care who is she ... I think shes human🤣🤣🤣🤣
Sodok C.08/11/2021 17:05
Bollywood has proved itself to be the worst industry ever 🤣🤣🤣 Nobody gives a Damm about these Druggies 90%of Bollywood are filled with drugs Addict and involve in drugs trafficking so whatever Law must take Strict Action against these Druggies ..
Madhuri S.03/11/2021 09:03
Not interested
Deepanand S.03/11/2021 08:24
This Brut India is getting annoying n irritating day by day,do u really need to post this video, u guys r really that desperate, oh now I remember who run this post ,that's y u will always b a mediocre,bunch of overrated idiots n dickhead.
Puspha D.02/11/2021 15:52
She fail as a mother!!!!
Shibu A.02/11/2021 13:12
Nothing fancy .. all money matters
Shupty N.01/11/2021 11:22
They put mahima Chaudhary over the caption that they married 😂😂😂
Jyoti S.01/11/2021 09:34
Brut India post some sensible and informative videos, don't post scraps.
Jyoti S.01/11/2021 09:33
Not interested in their lives.