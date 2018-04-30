Why '13 Reasons Why' Maybe Popular In India

Could this be the reason why this Netflix show is wildly popular in India?
427 comments
Mrígàñk R.05/14/2018 03:32
,which show is this
Omika W.05/13/2018 18:34
Vaishnavi Singh
Jasleen K.05/13/2018 13:54
Jot Kaur our fav one
Aayush P.05/13/2018 11:54
ye show bolra tha me
Nihal S.05/13/2018 11:03
13 Reasons Why does raise some important questions, but it doesn't stop it from being a dumb show. How are you supposed to relate to what happens when every single character is a dick? Now I totally get why people love this show, but I just can't get into it. Different Strokes I guess
Impana M.05/13/2018 08:40
u gotta watch 13RW sometime!!
Mukesh V.05/13/2018 08:38
Katherine langford 😍👌🏻👌🏻
Omkar B.05/13/2018 08:07
this series is soo goood
Prerak S.05/13/2018 07:14
,
Deesha M.05/13/2018 06:57
Janhavi Desai
Aman B.05/13/2018 06:05
Vaishnavi Sharma
Krishan G.05/13/2018 05:01
tune ye video dekhi thi kya phle?
Kartik K.05/13/2018 04:50
Utsav Sharma
Subhojit P.05/13/2018 03:45
this is famous for that rape story
Mandeep05/13/2018 03:07
There's that
Gourav R.05/13/2018 02:56
Netflix tv series "13 reason why" ye dekh
Chandan B.05/13/2018 02:41
the struggle is real
Nikunj M.05/12/2018 21:50
khush ho ja
Sundeep A.05/12/2018 19:38
this is sad
Abhipriyo B.05/12/2018 19:29
😍