back
Why Acting Was A Temporary Job For Siddharth
“I think someday when I become a director, I hopefully have actors who ask me as many questions.” Siddharth speaks on how working as an assistant director helped him become a better actor. Thanks to KKR Mind Studio for the footage.
14/12/2020 6:57 AM
- 94.3K
- 599
- 8
8 comments
Dip M.14/12/2020 17:35
He reminds me of Sushant.
Mukarram M.14/12/2020 10:12
Hello Everyone😃 How are you all😄 During this crisis of Covid-19, we got an opportunity for you to earn money from your mobile 📱 We brought you online business in which you can invest minimum amount and earn on daily basis💰🤑 work is only for 5 minutes and very very simple procedure🥳🥳 You just need to use your mobile and Internet, we don't require you the need of computer or laptop...🤝🏻🤝🏻 Once you have done the sign up by the given link you will have to recharge(invest) then our company's operational manager Mr Amlind Gill Tandon will contact you on your WhatsApp and guide you further https://burse.qmetri.com/burse/index.html#/pages/login/login?r_code=142b43
Adarsh M.14/12/2020 10:11
Playboy siddarath
Navi R.14/12/2020 09:41
Ananya Pandey can't process what this genius said in atleast 50 more years to come.
Ds G.14/12/2020 07:43
Who is he
Sanaa S.14/12/2020 07:37
this guy <33
Sandeep W.14/12/2020 07:09
Dream of a jobless
Brut India11/12/2020 11:40
Siddharth will be seen on screen after 8 years: https://www.thenewsminute.com/article/siddharth-all-set-tollywood-comeback-mahasamudram-139269