Why Acting Was A Temporary Job For Siddharth

“I think someday when I become a director, I hopefully have actors who ask me as many questions.” Siddharth speaks on how working as an assistant director helped him become a better actor. Thanks to KKR Mind Studio for the footage.

14/12/2020 6:57 AM
  • 94.3K
  • 8

8 comments

  • Dip M.
    14/12/2020 17:35

    He reminds me of Sushant.

  • Mukarram M.
    14/12/2020 10:12

  • Adarsh M.
    14/12/2020 10:11

    Playboy siddarath

  • Navi R.
    14/12/2020 09:41

    Ananya Pandey can't process what this genius said in atleast 50 more years to come.

  • Ds G.
    14/12/2020 07:43

    Who is he

  • Sanaa S.
    14/12/2020 07:37

    this guy <33

  • Sandeep W.
    14/12/2020 07:09

    Dream of a jobless

  • Brut India
    11/12/2020 11:40

    Siddharth will be seen on screen after 8 years: https://www.thenewsminute.com/article/siddharth-all-set-tollywood-comeback-mahasamudram-139269

