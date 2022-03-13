back

Why Akshay Kumar refuses to retire

Akshay Kumar has probably had enough of justifying his choices… 🤷🏽

13/03/2022 5:27 AM
  • 2.2M
  • 899

And even more

  1. 9:40

    La historia de Kim Kardashian

  2. 6:31

    La historia de Bad Bunny

  3. 2:30

    Robert Pattinson y Zoe Kravitz y nos hablan de Batman

  4. 4:55

    Esta ex aprendiz del K-pop nos cuenta por qué abandonó todo

  5. 5:20

    La vida de Sydney Sweeney

  6. 3:00

    Por esto tenemos una fobia a los payasos

708 comments

  • Rituparna R.
    19 hours

    I love Akshay Kumar great man & great thinking's❤️

  • Sarthak S.
    19 hours

    shwetabh gangwar pro max

  • Panyum A.
    19 hours

    Go back Canadian don't take others opportunity you are just an opportunist 👎👎👎

  • Ankur T.
    19 hours

    He will be next amitabh bachchan..

  • Aisha K.
    19 hours

    I am agreed with you Akshay pajeeee

  • Arjun B.
    19 hours

    Kapil ki gand chat na ban kar tubi khan ki parmisn leke aata he kapil ki chatne 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • Munnu T.
    19 hours

    Great 👍🏻

  • Sharooq Z.
    19 hours

    Dair alaa

  • Vishwa S.
    20 hours

    Great sir

  • Shahzaib S.
    20 hours

    So good

  • অরুণাভ দ.
    21 hours

    घर में आराम से बैठना। क्यों लक्ष्मी बम जैसी ओछी फ़िल्में बनाकर लोगों का दिमाग़ ख़राब करता है? گھر میں آرام سے بیٹھنا۔ کیوں لکشمی بم جیسی اوچھی فلمیں بناکر لوگوں کا دماغ خراب کرتا ہے؟

  • Salman K.
    21 hours

    Chup re nautanki

  • Sangeet M.
    21 hours

    Most disciplined actor in the decade

  • Ganesh K.
    21 hours

    Your don't make quality movies. Your most movie are just for earning money. Your movie does not give any social message to indian society.

  • Muhammad O.
    21 hours

    Respect 🙌❤️

  • Yusuf M.
    a day

    I like him from childhood age till now as an actor and as a man

  • Mahone M.
    a day

    Superb mentality whatba man !!! Work for passion not money 👍🙏

  • Bikash K.
    a day

    Great saying Sir...

  • Bushra A.
    a day

    So many films but not a single hit film 😅😂 That’s why ppl are shocked how can somebody make so many flop movies again & again He focuses on quantity rather than quality

  • Sandesh K.
    a day

    Well said sir, everybody should learn something from it!! 🙂

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.