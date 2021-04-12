back

Why Does Abhishek Bachchan Reply To Trolls?

Actor Abhishek Bachchan spoke to Brut about his new movie, how he chooses stocks to invest in and... why he engages even with critics on social media.

12/04/2021 12:06 PM
  • 184.4K
  • 80

    

69 comments

  • Beena W.
    2 hours

    Gud actor unfair to compare him wid nyone

  • Shubham B.
    3 hours

    20 yrs madhe 10 hits denyaat kai talent ae

  • Prateek S.
    8 hours

    "Peeunga to best quality ka peeunga" and then this guy marries aishwarya.

  • Priyanka G.
    10 hours

    Superb performance u nailed it 👍👍

  • Pooja A.
    12 hours

    Love you in bug bull

  • Gaurav W.
    15 hours

    तुम से ना हो पाएगा बेटा 🌺

  • Bharat R.
    15 hours

    Well done👌

  • Rekha B.
    a day

    👍

  • Sriya C.
    a day

    He is a director s actor .. he is not meant for dancing around trees and in discs with the heroine .. he was brilliant in Yuva and Guru .. a versatile actor indeed ❤️

  • Chetangana A.
    a day

    I always liked him Trolled and bullied for no reqson

  • Kinnera M.
    a day

  • Jan J.
    a day

    Hahaha

  • Sumesh R.
    a day

    Love the entire attitude and the roles that he had been doing... He is actually over of the finest actors we have... Hugely underrated because of the Bqcchan surname

  • Kolikom P.
    a day

    After seeing comments of him being classy, I tend to have doubts about the concept of classy itself...really.i get the aura of being around a bhojpuri educated man.☺😛

  • Kamran R.
    a day

    isne bhe sab kuch khud kia

  • Rachit M.
    a day

    He is the Pappu of Bollywood. One we have in Politics. There fathers were great.

  • Druk T.
    a day

    Sala saata baaz

  • K N.
    2 days

    Chutiya number one...

  • Sureen S.
    2 days

    YOU HAVE DONE WELL IN THE FILM .IN FACT IT IS REAL ACTING WHERE SALMAN OR SHAHRUKH OR EVEN RANVER JUST CAN'T DO IT .They are just movie entertainers. But people like Shushant Shahid kapoor and some others like Manoj Bachbai and Sanjay Dutta are actors.

  • Kamal S.
    2 days

    App se na ho payega....!

