Why Does Abhishek Bachchan Reply To Trolls?
Actor Abhishek Bachchan spoke to Brut about his new movie, how he chooses stocks to invest in and... why he engages even with critics on social media.
12/04/2021 12:06 PM
- 184.4K
- 1.2K
- 80
69 comments
Beena W.2 hours
Gud actor unfair to compare him wid nyone
Shubham B.3 hours
20 yrs madhe 10 hits denyaat kai talent ae
Prateek S.8 hours
"Peeunga to best quality ka peeunga" and then this guy marries aishwarya.
Priyanka G.10 hours
Superb performance u nailed it 👍👍
Pooja A.12 hours
Love you in bug bull
Gaurav W.15 hours
तुम से ना हो पाएगा बेटा 🌺
Bharat R.15 hours
Well done👌
Rekha B.a day
👍
Sriya C.a day
He is a director s actor .. he is not meant for dancing around trees and in discs with the heroine .. he was brilliant in Yuva and Guru .. a versatile actor indeed ❤️
Chetangana A.a day
I always liked him Trolled and bullied for no reqson
Kinnera M.a day
Jan J.a day
Hahaha
Sumesh R.a day
Love the entire attitude and the roles that he had been doing... He is actually over of the finest actors we have... Hugely underrated because of the Bqcchan surname
Kolikom P.a day
After seeing comments of him being classy, I tend to have doubts about the concept of classy itself...really.i get the aura of being around a bhojpuri educated man.☺😛
Kamran R.a day
isne bhe sab kuch khud kia
Rachit M.a day
He is the Pappu of Bollywood. One we have in Politics. There fathers were great.
Druk T.a day
Sala saata baaz
K N.2 days
Chutiya number one...
Sureen S.2 days
YOU HAVE DONE WELL IN THE FILM .IN FACT IT IS REAL ACTING WHERE SALMAN OR SHAHRUKH OR EVEN RANVER JUST CAN'T DO IT .They are just movie entertainers. But people like Shushant Shahid kapoor and some others like Manoj Bachbai and Sanjay Dutta are actors.
Kamal S.2 days
App se na ho payega....!