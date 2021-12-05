back

Why Does Prateik Babbar Stay Away From Dating Apps

"We can say no sometimes." Hiccups & Hookups star Prateik Babbar busts myths on male stereotypes. Don’t miss his favourite story of mom Smita Patil. 😉

05/12/2021 4:27 PM
  • 163.4K
  • 14

13 comments

  • Jibon R.
    5 days

    Me also away from dating apps like pratik babbar

  • Rosie H.
    5 days

    THIS GUY WAS MARRIED BEFORE..

  • Celine V.
    07/12/2021 09:04

    My mom is a big fan of your mom....Smitha Patil was mostly admired by women and my mom is one of them....👍👍👍👍👍

  • Precious A.
    06/12/2021 06:02

    He is handsome and intelligent.😍😍

  • Marcus A.
    06/12/2021 02:51

    𝙸𝚝 𝚠𝚊𝚜 𝚊 𝚠𝚘𝚗𝚍𝚎𝚛𝚏𝚞𝚕 𝚎𝚡𝚙𝚎𝚛𝚒𝚎𝚗𝚌𝚎 𝚝𝚛𝚊𝚍𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚠𝚒th Ryan White, 𝚒𝚗𝚍𝚎𝚎𝚍 𝚢𝚘𝚞’𝚟𝚎 𝚌𝚑𝚊𝚗𝚐𝚎𝚍 𝚖𝚢 𝚏𝚒𝚗𝚊𝚗𝚌𝚒𝚊𝚕 𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚝𝚞𝚜, 𝙸 𝚍𝚘𝚗’𝚝 𝚑𝚊𝚟𝚎 𝚝𝚘 𝚠𝚊𝚒𝚝 𝚏𝚘𝚛 𝚜𝚒𝚗𝚐𝚕𝚎 𝚒𝚗𝚌𝚘𝚖𝚎 𝚝𝚘 𝚜𝚞𝚛𝚟𝚒𝚟𝚎 𝙸’𝚖 𝚐𝚛𝚎𝚊𝚝𝚏𝚞𝚕𝚕 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚏𝚘𝚛𝚎𝚟𝚎𝚛 𝚝𝚘 Ryan White

  • Subalakshmi S.
    06/12/2021 02:45

    Nice

  • Amos M.
    06/12/2021 01:15

    Some answers don't sound real and was not he into drugs or depression earlier?.His voice is kinda deep.

  • Megh K.
    06/12/2021 01:10

    he is ❤

  • Arthur M.
    06/12/2021 00:54

    Stop depending on your monthly salary, stay at home and get instant payment everyday. receive $10,000 every 12hours kindly click on the link for more information 👇🏿👇🏿👇🏿👇🏿👇🏿👇🏿 Arthur

  • Brut India
    06/12/2021 00:54

    Prateik Babbar and Lara Dutta share the screen in Hiccups & Hookups. Here's what the show is about: https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/web-series/hiccups-and-hookups-review-swipe-right-on-lara-dutta-prateik-babbar-and-shinnova-s-light-hearted-famjam-101638047636346.html

  • Aravind A.
    05/12/2021 18:24

    He should've said 'no' to shitty roles in Romcom series then

  • Rajesh S.
    05/12/2021 18:17

    Edit interview by Brut India family

  • Sucheta G.
    05/12/2021 17:19

    What a sexy voice and accent !

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

