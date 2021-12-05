back
Why Does Prateik Babbar Stay Away From Dating Apps
"We can say no sometimes." Hiccups & Hookups star Prateik Babbar busts myths on male stereotypes. Don’t miss his favourite story of mom Smita Patil. 😉
05/12/2021 4:27 PM
- 163.4K
- 890
- 14
13 comments
Jibon R.5 days
Me also away from dating apps like pratik babbar
Rosie H.5 days
THIS GUY WAS MARRIED BEFORE..
Celine V.07/12/2021 09:04
My mom is a big fan of your mom....Smitha Patil was mostly admired by women and my mom is one of them....👍👍👍👍👍
Precious A.06/12/2021 06:02
He is handsome and intelligent.😍😍
Marcus A.06/12/2021 02:51
Subalakshmi S.06/12/2021 02:45
Nice
Amos M.06/12/2021 01:15
Some answers don't sound real and was not he into drugs or depression earlier?.His voice is kinda deep.
Megh K.06/12/2021 01:10
he is ❤
Arthur M.06/12/2021 00:54
Brut India06/12/2021 00:54
Aravind A.05/12/2021 18:24
He should've said 'no' to shitty roles in Romcom series then
Rajesh S.05/12/2021 18:17
Edit interview by Brut India family
Sucheta G.05/12/2021 17:19
What a sexy voice and accent !