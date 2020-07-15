back

Why Jamie Lever Couldn't Stay Away From Comedy

"I did not think dad would let me join the film industry." Jamie Lever quit her cushy job in London to become a comedian in India. Not caring what the neighbourhood aunties would say!

07/15/2020 5:06 PMupdated: 07/15/2020 5:08 PM
264 comments

  • Ritika P.
    2 hours

    U r rockstar.

  • Araddhya S.
    5 hours

    Amazing Jamie, u r doing wonderful job. To make people laugh is not an easy task. Rather its very difficult to make people laugh , now a days comedy concepts hav changed, people expect smart n intellectual jokes. U r fit up to their expectations.All the best. Love u

  • Satjot D.
    6 hours

    Its really good to watch her form. Good wishes to her.

  • Pooja T.
    10 hours

    i am her fan😇❤❤❤

  • Diptangshu B.
    17 hours

    The question is how long before Karan Johar launches her 🙄

  • Vishakha P.
    20 hours

    Really nice good luck dear ☺️

  • Sonali P.
    a day

    Go for it!! You truly belongs to comedy..👍👍

  • Mukesh R.
    a day

    I like your comedy

  • Akthar S.
    a day

    Fake statement

  • Junaid H.
    a day

    u r a girl dont overreact like

  • Mark S.
    2 days

    Really Proud Jamie, it's a unload on happiness seeing yours vids, God Bless and Shine on!! Tc

  • Arushi S.
    2 days

    Jamie didi this guy thinks I'm not funny abhi kya karne ka? Maare pakad kar isko apun log?

  • Poonam S.
    2 days

    I love you jamie... Ur gr8 trust me you 😍😘👍

  • Rajashri L.
    2 days

    Best wishes

  • Mam A.
    2 days

    😍😍😍

  • Satyawan C.
    2 days

    Keep it up, you are superb 👍

  • Ganga S.
    2 days

    Randi

  • DrSiddhi D.
    2 days

    - :p

  • Naveed D.
    2 days

    She's good!! Loved the Sonam impersonation

  • Sonal C.
    2 days

    You are just too good... u r a gem in comedy world.... people think women can’t do comedy because 1- they hardly get opportunity to come in front 2- they are themselves shy and still afraid of this mindset and 3- men can’t take it😜😜😜👍🏻👍🏻... keep making videos.. we are so proud of u and love watching u