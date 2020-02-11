back

Why Parasite Director Wants To Visit India

Months before Parasite made history by winning 4 Oscars, director Bong Joon-ho spoke to Brut about why he wants to visit India.

02/11/2020 3:38 PMupdated: 02/11/2020 3:40 PM
  • 86.4k
  • 47

33 comments

  • Jin L.
    5 hours

    Bollywood stories are good but the moment they start fighting, defying physics and dancing into neverland, I completely lose the story.

  • Shahnaz N.
    9 hours

    Agree

  • Sheetal S.
    13 hours

    U overtook Martin Sorcose...

  • Jairam D.
    14 hours

    Todays' Bollywood is alive just by making remakes of south Indian movies and old Hindi songs. Also Nepotism is a threat for Bollywood.

  • Sheetal S.
    14 hours

    Congrats... its Sheetal from India...

  • Ashwin N.
    17 hours

    Huge Bollywood shit industry.

  • Farida M.
    18 hours

    Agree

  • Soham S.
    21 hours

    Hey Bong, if you ever come to India then please don't fall in the trap of the stupid mainstream Bollywood industry, they are a bunch of worthless filmmakers with only a few good actors. Rather you should study and visit Kolkata and Pune where SRFTI and IFTI are located. They make good films. Also come here and find more about our legendary directors like Ritwik Ghatak, Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen etc..

  • Brut India
    21 hours

    While Asians celebrate Joon-ho's victory, Bengalis hilariously claim 'Bong' as their own: https://www.news18.com/news/buzz/whats-in-a-name-bengalis-are-celebrating-bong-joon-ho-winning-big-at-the-oscars-2495037.html

  • Saurav S.
    a day

    If the movie Jallikattu was sent to the Oscars then it might have at least made to the final nomination... This malayalam movie was well received at the Toronto and Cannes film Festivals

  • Anaswar V.
    a day

    India sends Gully Boy. Sums up India as a whole.

  • Saurav S.
    a day

    Bollywood films are exploiting South Indian films

  • Donald L.
    a day

    I think he should make a Parasite sequel based on the Indian social hierarchy...

  • Sunita S.
    a day

    Congratulations on winning Oscars award

  • Trisit P.
    a day

    Thanks Brut

  • Jasmeet S.
    a day

    Was reading an article where Tumbbad should have been sent to Oscars instead of Gully boy and i totally agree...!

  • Rosanna D.
    a day

    daseexcxcv

  • Kakhi N.
    a day

    anime version was much better

  • Taiyaba C.
    a day

    Oooof 🤪m

  • Arqam S.
    a day

    Abey Corona leke toh nai aya haina?