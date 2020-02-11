Why Parasite Director Wants To Visit India

Months before Parasite made history by winning 4 Oscars, director Bong Joon-ho spoke to Brut about why he wants to visit India.
Jin L.5 hours
Bollywood stories are good but the moment they start fighting, defying physics and dancing into neverland, I completely lose the story.
Shahnaz N.9 hours
Agree
Sheetal S.13 hours
U overtook Martin Sorcose...
Jairam D.14 hours
Todays' Bollywood is alive just by making remakes of south Indian movies and old Hindi songs. Also Nepotism is a threat for Bollywood.
Sheetal S.14 hours
Congrats... its Sheetal from India...
Ashwin N.17 hours
Huge Bollywood shit industry.
Farida M.18 hours
Agree
Soham S.21 hours
Hey Bong, if you ever come to India then please don't fall in the trap of the stupid mainstream Bollywood industry, they are a bunch of worthless filmmakers with only a few good actors. Rather you should study and visit Kolkata and Pune where SRFTI and IFTI are located. They make good films. Also come here and find more about our legendary directors like Ritwik Ghatak, Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen etc..
Brut India21 hours
While Asians celebrate Joon-ho's victory, Bengalis hilariously claim 'Bong' as their own: https://www.news18.com/news/buzz/whats-in-a-name-bengalis-are-celebrating-bong-joon-ho-winning-big-at-the-oscars-2495037.html
Saurav S.a day
If the movie Jallikattu was sent to the Oscars then it might have at least made to the final nomination... This malayalam movie was well received at the Toronto and Cannes film Festivals
Anaswar V.a day
India sends Gully Boy. Sums up India as a whole.
Saurav S.a day
Bollywood films are exploiting South Indian films
Donald L.a day
I think he should make a Parasite sequel based on the Indian social hierarchy...
Sunita S.a day
Congratulations on winning Oscars award
Trisit P.a day
Thanks Brut
Jasmeet S.a day
Was reading an article where Tumbbad should have been sent to Oscars instead of Gully boy and i totally agree...!
Rosanna D.a day
daseexcxcv
Kakhi N.a day
anime version was much better
Taiyaba C.a day
Oooof 🤪m
Arqam S.a day
Abey Corona leke toh nai aya haina?