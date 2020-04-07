Why TikTok Mattered So Much to So Many Indians

Divyanshi Jain, The CBSE Class 12 Topper
IMA Signals Covid-19 Community Transmission In India
Watch The Musical Manhunt Of Bihar Police
When Old Indian Newspapers Surfaced On A French Peak
The Landlords Of The Moon
Why Good Bridges Remain A Bridge Too Far For India
ROSOPO APP😂😂😂🤣🤣
Pure pure pure TALENT....
Great 😘
👏🏻
More power to you mam
Respect your down to earth nature
And talent
Fake agenda kab tak chalaoge, talented logo ko platform mil jayega, lekin tum logo ka agenda bandh nahi hoga
It is the first time I felt sad for a tik toker
Are ho kya tum tik tok walo awaat kya hai jo hua bahot ahcha hua
Terence Lewis
try ROPOSO, better than tik tok , plus made in india
Amazing.... lovely... really I just loved ur words....
😆
Brut is another propaganda machinery appointed by congressians
Dear woman ur practice is done now u r ready for world stage .🤗😍😎👏.
Tiktok is a wonderful platform for people with absolutely no talent.
Brut India is trying really hard!!
She is Roposo now.. There are 18k comments here.. You can follow her in Roposo..
Good story but i don't care
bahen mahenat karke paise kama na??
BRUT shame on you for showing such videos....
Jai Hind
610 comments
Rishi B.10 hours
ROSOPO APP😂😂😂🤣🤣
Sumit H.2 days
Pure pure pure TALENT....
Gauri D.2 days
Great 😘
Ravi N.2 days
👏🏻
Abhishek N.3 days
More power to you mam Respect your down to earth nature And talent
Rishita S.3 days
Fake agenda kab tak chalaoge, talented logo ko platform mil jayega, lekin tum logo ka agenda bandh nahi hoga
Mukul G.3 days
It is the first time I felt sad for a tik toker
Ritesh P.3 days
Are ho kya tum tik tok walo awaat kya hai jo hua bahot ahcha hua
Bharti S.3 days
Terence Lewis
Yogender M.3 days
try ROPOSO, better than tik tok , plus made in india
Ujjal D.3 days
Amazing.... lovely... really I just loved ur words....
Pradnya A.3 days
😆
Devangan T.4 days
Brut is another propaganda machinery appointed by congressians
Priya G.4 days
Dear woman ur practice is done now u r ready for world stage .🤗😍😎👏.
Kate N.4 days
Tiktok is a wonderful platform for people with absolutely no talent.
Raghav V.4 days
Brut India is trying really hard!!
Vipin N.4 days
She is Roposo now.. There are 18k comments here.. You can follow her in Roposo..
Siddesh K.5 days
Good story but i don't care
Maulik P.5 days
bahen mahenat karke paise kama na??
Deepak G.5 days
BRUT shame on you for showing such videos.... Jai Hind