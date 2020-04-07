back

Why TikTok Mattered So Much to So Many Indians

Mamta Verma had won over a million followers on TikTok. Undeterred, here’s how she plans to create new content in the aftermath of India’s TikTok ban.

07/04/2020 6:57 AM
  • 851.6k
  • 694

Portraits

  1. 3:05

    Divyanshi Jain, The CBSE Class 12 Topper

  2. 2:24

    IMA Signals Covid-19 Community Transmission In India

  3. 1:37

    Watch The Musical Manhunt Of Bihar Police

  4. 3:31

    When Old Indian Newspapers Surfaced On A French Peak

  5. 3:05

    The Landlords Of The Moon

  6. 1:43

    Why Good Bridges Remain A Bridge Too Far For India

Arte - il est temps

610 comments

  • Rishi B.
    10 hours

    ROSOPO APP😂😂😂🤣🤣

  • Sumit H.
    2 days

    Pure pure pure TALENT....

  • Gauri D.
    2 days

    Great 😘

  • Ravi N.
    2 days

    👏🏻

  • Abhishek N.
    3 days

    More power to you mam Respect your down to earth nature And talent

  • Rishita S.
    3 days

    Fake agenda kab tak chalaoge, talented logo ko platform mil jayega, lekin tum logo ka agenda bandh nahi hoga

  • Mukul G.
    3 days

    It is the first time I felt sad for a tik toker

  • Ritesh P.
    3 days

    Are ho kya tum tik tok walo awaat kya hai jo hua bahot ahcha hua

  • Bharti S.
    3 days

    Terence Lewis

  • Yogender M.
    3 days

    try ROPOSO, better than tik tok , plus made in india

  • Ujjal D.
    3 days

    Amazing.... lovely... really I just loved ur words....

  • Pradnya A.
    3 days

    😆

  • Devangan T.
    4 days

    Brut is another propaganda machinery appointed by congressians

  • Priya G.
    4 days

    Dear woman ur practice is done now u r ready for world stage .🤗😍😎👏.

  • Kate N.
    4 days

    Tiktok is a wonderful platform for people with absolutely no talent.

  • Raghav V.
    4 days

    Brut India is trying really hard!!

  • Vipin N.
    4 days

    She is Roposo now.. There are 18k comments here.. You can follow her in Roposo..

  • Siddesh K.
    5 days

    Good story but i don't care

  • Maulik P.
    5 days

    bahen mahenat karke paise kama na??

  • Deepak G.
    5 days

    BRUT shame on you for showing such videos.... Jai Hind