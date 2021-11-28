back

Why Women Love Shah Rukh Khan

Author Shrayana Bhattacharya met countless Indian women over 15 years. They all had one thing in common.

28/11/2021 4:27 PM
  • 619K
  • 279

214 comments

  • Abhijit K.
    an hour

    A film actor is a film actor “is film actor”…please stop iconizing a film actor…. Yes, he’s a good actor and a good person. That’s about it…

  • Aritra S.
    2 hours

    Didi Ek Beagle kharidlo jyada pyaar dega 🐶😮‍💨 🤣

  • Afreen
    3 hours

    ❤️

  • Neela K.
    3 hours

    What a waste of video.

  • Bode T.
    4 hours

    Parrot nose.. Thuii

  • Thupten P.
    4 hours

    Wow the greatest expert alive today !!!!!

  • R J.
    4 hours

    Salman khan created Being Human myth after the disasters n now S r khan trying to create a new image after the Aryan episode

  • Dev A.
    5 hours

    Fo bs

  • Mahi U.
    6 hours

    Mr khan

  • Anup J.
    6 hours

    How many women did you speak to besides yourself..? The SRK fans, i know of are well in their menopause..😏

  • Vishal S.
    7 hours

    Problem with all Bengali Girls

  • Mahin M.
    7 hours

    saas ke teen bete tino majedar se Playing in the background

  • Ahmad S.
    8 hours

    Srk is legend

  • Biswajit S.
    8 hours

    She is only talking about her SRK fascination. Generalisation is an astonishing disease 🙏

  • Sujit T.
    9 hours

    All the romantic actors or actresses gets a separate fan following,because they are showering kisses and praises for there partner!! For me its crap!! Whatsoever,, Act or fake like you lick her or his feet,make him or her on top of the world,, And smash twice !! And the chase or hunt should be the other next hot one,, it should go and will go as it is till death! Thats how the world revolves!!🔥

  • Muqeet M.
    9 hours

    Hindi m bol naa bhrwi

  • Amna N.
    9 hours

    the man in your life

  • Rukhsana J.
    10 hours

    One main reason, He is a one woman man.

  • Umer V.
    10 hours

    Kon samjaye is pagli ko reel life aur real life mai bohat frq hota hai moreover if u r soo closed to him by his moves n acts in movies then u should approach director of his movies if u know what i mean

  • Anusree N.
    10 hours

    evabe vabi ni konodin

