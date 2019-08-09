back
Wine-Hungry Flyer Spills Wrath On Flight
Remember this drunken lawyer and her racist rant against Air India staff? She has been sentenced to six months in prison. 🍷🤬⛓
04/05/2019 9:23 AMupdated: 08/26/2020 2:38 PM
4703 comments
Jnr A.09/08/2019 23:31
be luks she needs plastic surgery on her nose wat a jumbo she got
Holly E.09/02/2019 09:14
She needs AA
Lara D.08/31/2019 05:28
She committed suicide a few months ago by jumping off a cliff.
John R.08/29/2019 06:12
Can`t they put unruly things like that in a cage in the hold.
Tamir O.08/26/2019 19:51
If she got denied after the 2-3 one I a agree😂😂😂
Mandy B.08/24/2019 04:06
Throw her out of the window
Julie M.08/23/2019 19:25
Hope she never gets a client again
Jenny A.08/23/2019 11:22
She should be banned to fly any commercial aircraft for life.
Tracey L.08/20/2019 23:52
This woman went to prison .
Joe S.08/20/2019 23:41
These people rulled India and still rule it
James R.08/20/2019 13:05
Where will she serve her prison time n Britton or India? She sounds British to me anyway.
Namron L.08/19/2019 03:50
Alcohol dont make you cool...
Rafiq R.08/18/2019 15:20
He should have told that racist bitch to go out and take a walk to cool off.
John B.08/18/2019 11:49
somebody that has to tell you who they are and what they do are 99 percent of the time lying
John B.08/18/2019 11:48
knock her out then its game over I'd say her kids are proud of her o shit I'm sure their living with their dad because he ran long time ago
Glen R.08/17/2019 20:23
And the way India is known to treat and men act around women regardless of status or where they are or are working look at Kashmir right now because of all these sick fuckers want is more concubine in their prison to control treat in the same way as human trafficking victims many being (moved to another prison) where they end up in India's largest sex trafficking city where only women forced to be prostitutes live and is well documented and filmed I and the world know why India is hated also just truth over that of racism she was factually attacking not racially the British police found no grounds but greedy work of India smells money and false compassion through falsified evidence given after the fact but not given in their British statement
Mary U.08/17/2019 18:32
Isn't this lady now deceased.Think this post should be taken down .
May W.08/17/2019 15:52
Look at this trash and her loose mouth and neck demanding liquor uuh smelling of yesterday's sweat with bad hygiene & nasty nails it's always European garbage swine that starts this mess
Hamza A.08/17/2019 13:47
your future love
Aman Y.08/17/2019 07:19
Give her a glass of wine goddammit