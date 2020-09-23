back
Woman Describes Sexual Assault Stigma Through Poem
Men's crimes are forgotten and women are tried, says @NidhhiGuuptaa in her hard-hitting poem on rape and its aftermath.
09/23/2020 2:57 PM
- 44.0k
- 299
- 15
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
11 comments
Kenny L.5 days
Dear women... Why do you want to go alone in the night? If maybe because of job then you have to take safety precautions like going in a cab or something alternative Why I am saying this is.. Even if a man goes alone in the night he might be beaten/killed after being robbed off.. Unsafe people always prowl in the night to hunt... So don't expect the world is heaven where only righteous people live...
Mir A.6 days
All I can say is that men will be kicked off to another planet🌍
Harinder J.6 days
Haan aur 70 pc suicide aadmiyon ka hai koi ye bhi bata do.
Deepak C.6 days
😀😁😂😂😂😂😂😁😀😁😂
Pragya R.6 days
The most relevant comments will be "harsh reality" "change your mentality" / "this is so sad"/ "being a female is pathetic" and what not, but nobody, nobody ever strives to bring change in their outlook in the very first place and this is the issue. Ofcourse,this starts from the grassroot levels and we can alter this not by giving advices and blaming victims or projecting the shameful reality numerous times but making strong amendments,removing stringent stereotypes that still follow in the upbringing of kids in society.
Ajay P.6 days
I guess the only option left to stop rapes is to stop giving birth to a baby boy. Who needs a boy in 2020. I did my part....so you do... Thanks...
Sahil S.6 days
Harsh reality
Vandana T.6 days
It's a brutal reality of our country that as a woman you can not even think of going alone at night.
Hardik D.6 days
Well said❤️🥺🥺
John J.6 days
Its really true.When we walk in true path out off 100% .10% walking in true but the rest 90% well pull down and they destroy the true and hate the true.
Brut India6 days
According to a 2018 report, every 15 minutes a woman in India reports a rape: https://www.aljazeera.com/amp/news/2020/01/10/one-woman-reports-a-rape-every-15-minutes-in-india/#aoh=16008566393100&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&_tf=From%20%251%24s