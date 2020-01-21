back

World Economic Forum Honour For Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone talks about her “love-hate relationship” with mental illness at the World Economic Forum.

01/21/2020 4:57 PM
275 comments

  • Tetea C.
    10 hours

    of course she will win the award she is rich AF...its a downhill for her

  • Charanjit K.
    11 hours

    True

  • Priyam M.
    11 hours

    yaad aaya crystal award😂

  • Debontica S.
    13 hours

    do listen

  • Pawan V.
    a day

    Good speech. Wish she had not read it from a paper

  • Shiksha R.
    a day

    💜❤️🔥

  • Moonmoon B.
    2 days

    Beautiful, I think it's a great challenge for any person to cure himself /herself from this mental illness. ......during this time a person should try to make attachment with friends, family and make engagement themselves with valuable work with a hope of light though it is tough.......

  • Sudeshna B.
    2 days

    I think Priyanka Chopra is way more candid and better speaker on an international platform than Deepika...

  • Raizi C.
    2 days

    Y

  • Bandana C.
    2 days

    Great

  • Seemah N.
    3 days

    Bravo

  • Ramesh J.
    3 days

    Tu AK rupiya ke kuch bhi kar sakti ho lekin hiye Des Hindu hai ham Hindu tuje nafarat karte hai

  • Rajendra S.
    3 days

    congrats

  • Prapti S.
    4 days

    Proud of you..

  • Cecily C.
    4 days

    When you are famous & have billions as well as get whatever you want in this world you can talk anything & anywhere! Ask the same thing happening to a normal person or common man, we 'll realise the real difficulties of life! Common man with such pain on everyday basis doesn't even know what's depression!😥

  • Showrav A.
    4 days

    I retained myself for...

  • Syeda N.
    4 days

    hmmm

  • Rupesh N.
    4 days

    Awarded by settings..selfish actor...

  • Shalni Q.
    4 days

    Great speech

  • Sadia K.
    4 days

    Teachers: You are not prepared for the presentation.