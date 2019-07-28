back
World's Oldest Monk Says Yoga Is Part of his Regime
On the International Day of Yoga, consider the case of Swami Sivananda: This Indian monk claims to be 123 years old, and says yoga is one of his secrets. 🙏
06/21/2019 5:00 AMupdated: 08/26/2020 10:12 AM
- 255.4k
- 3.5k
- 101
81 comments
Asif S.07/28/2019 20:33
If you couldn’t recognise yourself and purpose of your existence then it’s all waste if you live long or fly in the air or heal someone etc...
Basanth C.07/19/2019 16:39
Great sir.
Sheila E.07/18/2019 05:22
Self restraint, meditation, awareness in your eating habits, self control, yoga, enjoyment of the natural environment is my mantra. Appreciate the simple things that are given to us for free.
Vanarangudi P.07/17/2019 12:29
Be disciplined in all our activities. Control diet, keep the mind without agitation, learn and develop good ethics to live well. These are few.
Mitali P.07/15/2019 06:50
God bless you with more of health
Nikhil P.07/14/2019 04:02
Live for 60 years and enjoy everything
Abdul W.07/13/2019 16:36
😂😂😂😂😂
Ankit P.07/12/2019 14:26
Ek to ye buddha chutiya bna rha h dusra aisi life chahiye kise .. no fruits, no milk , no spices probably non drinker or may be virgin lmao
Roopesh R.07/12/2019 07:56
God bless you, wish you live a hundred years more..🙏❤
Miah M.07/11/2019 10:53
love and prayers from Bangladesh.
Chetan N.07/10/2019 09:24
Yoga is just exercise There are many people in this world who lived long life without doing stupid yoga Yoga is just marketing tool by Hindus to spread their nonsense religion The fact is that those who do yoga die very early 😂
Klesman M.07/09/2019 17:16
Baskaro hamare pm bi itna nehi phekta
Geetha S.07/06/2019 08:27
How can people comment some idiotic way, Why you question his credibility, all of you believe in your religion ,it is also myth. If you can believe in ur holy books blindly without a single complaint, which was written by someone or you may say God,you have not seen God, don't believe. First try what that person practiced in life, if you won't succeed, then you have the right to comment sarcastically. Second lifes purpose is not only limited to eat, drink and enjoy and produce children, it's beyond that.
George A.07/04/2019 17:59
If you live long live that means you take more tention beacuse of money caution , without money no one can make his life big ,so better to dead earlier not a long live ...
Ahmed R.07/04/2019 07:40
Even in india olds lie as well..no way he is 126 years old..he myt be 80
Zeenath F.07/03/2019 07:21
😳😳😳 But... What's the whole purpose of living such a life🤔🤔
Abdul K.07/03/2019 04:39
He just practicing yoga 3 years 1 year 2year and 3year 123years
Nagappa N.07/02/2019 13:13
GREAT
Shagufta S.07/02/2019 09:03
Sorry he is not 100+ old, it's may be mistakenly analyse.... Human skin, teeth, nails, eyes, hairs and color, rinkles as they all started regrow and voice reveals their age....
Lalit K.07/02/2019 04:52
Better to live like a lion for a day than a mouse for a century.