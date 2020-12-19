back
Would You Rather Just Fail Or Live As A Failure?
“Yes, my sister failed. Go and tell the whole society.” This storyteller takes you back to school and the pressure of dealing with exams.
19/12/2020 6:57 AM
- 171.1K
- 2.7K
- 70
52 comments
Sahil S.a day
🙃
Anitha S.a day
Thank God. Your didi had such a supporting family... Hats off bro..
Rutu D.a day
what a brilliant story and an amazing narration...
Anjali A.a day
Bahut achha motivational
Altaaf H.a day
!
Pratibha V.a day
A thousands and thousands likes to you my brother......
Nimesh B.2 days
Super super super
Veena K.2 days
I totally agree to this
Reetu P.2 days
Loved this....
Gaurav K.2 days
Awesome 💖💖💖💖
Manisha M.2 days
It's a sad reality dear... but never stop trying ...
Suman S.2 days
True..very well expressed !!
Chandra S.2 days
Sad story telling ..
Dolly K.2 days
Ur story brings tears to my eyes R education system needs to change The idea of success needs to change What a brave family
Uttshaw2 days
❤️
Âkash V.2 days
Congratulations ❤️
Sneha A.3 days
Beautiful speech...
Anju S.3 days
😍
Shyla P.3 days
Simply superb...👏👌
Chandrashekher P.3 days
Rohit Dhole he looks like someone right ? 😜 Wrong answers only