Would You Rather Just Fail Or Live As A Failure?

“Yes, my sister failed. Go and tell the whole society.” This storyteller takes you back to school and the pressure of dealing with exams.

19/12/2020 6:57 AM
  • 171.1K
  • 70

52 comments

  • Sahil S.
    a day

    🙃

  • Anitha S.
    a day

    Thank God. Your didi had such a supporting family... Hats off bro..

  • Rutu D.
    a day

    what a brilliant story and an amazing narration...

  • Anjali A.
    a day

    Bahut achha motivational

  • Altaaf H.
    a day

    !

  • Pratibha V.
    a day

    A thousands and thousands likes to you my brother......

  • Nimesh B.
    2 days

    Super super super

  • Veena K.
    2 days

    I totally agree to this

  • Reetu P.
    2 days

    Loved this....

  • Gaurav K.
    2 days

    Awesome 💖💖💖💖

  • Manisha M.
    2 days

    It's a sad reality dear... but never stop trying ...

  • Suman S.
    2 days

    True..very well expressed !!

  • Chandra S.
    2 days

    Sad story telling ..

  • Dolly K.
    2 days

    Ur story brings tears to my eyes R education system needs to change The idea of success needs to change What a brave family

  • Uttshaw
    2 days

    ❤️

  • Âkash V.
    2 days

    Congratulations ❤️

  • Sneha A.
    3 days

    Beautiful speech...

  • Anju S.
    3 days

    😍

  • Shyla P.
    3 days

    Simply superb...👏👌

  • Chandrashekher P.
    3 days

    Rohit Dhole he looks like someone right ? 😜 Wrong answers only

