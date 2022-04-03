back

Yami Gautam Dhar: Life before Vicky Donor

“You’re replaced, you can leave.” Yami Gautam Dhar tells Brut about some of her most memorable auditions. She completes 10 years in Bollywood this April.

03/04/2022 8:27 AM
  • 460.2K
  • 62

53 comments

  • Saurabh B.
    2 hours

    Says the person who acts for fairness cream.

  • Mahanaz F.
    2 hours

    What struggle women you are the face of whitening creams !!

  • Nandhitha B.
    3 hours

    Gorgeous gal

  • Ankita N.
    6 hours

    Were they fair and lovely?😅😅

  • Aditi C.
    7 hours

    So much to learn here

  • Bonda M.
    8 hours

    The outfit is bomb

  • Deepika D.
    10 hours

    Bes yami, real beauty is confident,vami you are really very beautiful and stylish , superb statement yami💐💐

  • Soniea S.
    10 hours

    She's so sweet

  • Mahesh K.
    10 hours

    Life before Vicky Donor Selling like a fraud fairness cream

  • Rashmi H.
    13 hours

    I don’t like what she is wearing and fake talk

  • Zeenat M.
    13 hours

    Sadly happened with sushant no outsiders allowed Kangana was right it's always the star kids

  • Aymen S.
    13 hours

    Remind me of you

  • Verma A.
    13 hours

    So graceful

  • Brut India
    13 hours

    Here’s what her film Dasvi will be about: https://www.indiatvnews.com/entertainment/celebrities/dasvi-screening-at-agra-central-jail-abhishek-bachchan-yami-gautam-nimrat-kaur-fulfil-promise-2022-03-30-766699

  • Anil X.
    13 hours

    Yeah the world is a hypocrite!

  • Savio A.
    16 hours

    True unsung hero, and her challenges are extraordinary!! These are the stories that will inspire every poor child in India to excel in their life ! Kya yaar.....

  • Nakap T.
    18 hours

    She's is ❤️

  • Sooraiya P.
    19 hours

    Ordinary means simplicity and thats what makes you beautiful x

  • Soumita S.
    20 hours

    Bang on Yami. Way to go. 👍

  • Ayesha K.
    20 hours

    That's how life is.

