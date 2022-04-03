back
Yami Gautam Dhar: Life before Vicky Donor
“You’re replaced, you can leave.” Yami Gautam Dhar tells Brut about some of her most memorable auditions. She completes 10 years in Bollywood this April.
03/04/2022 8:27 AM
- 460.2K
- 4K
- 62
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
53 comments
Saurabh B.2 hours
Says the person who acts for fairness cream.
Mahanaz F.2 hours
What struggle women you are the face of whitening creams !!
Nandhitha B.3 hours
Gorgeous gal
Ankita N.6 hours
Were they fair and lovely?😅😅
Aditi C.7 hours
So much to learn here
Bonda M.8 hours
The outfit is bomb
Deepika D.10 hours
Bes yami, real beauty is confident,vami you are really very beautiful and stylish , superb statement yami💐💐
Soniea S.10 hours
She's so sweet
Mahesh K.10 hours
Life before Vicky Donor Selling like a fraud fairness cream
Rashmi H.13 hours
I don’t like what she is wearing and fake talk
Zeenat M.13 hours
Sadly happened with sushant no outsiders allowed Kangana was right it's always the star kids
Aymen S.13 hours
Remind me of you
Verma A.13 hours
So graceful
Brut India13 hours
Here’s what her film Dasvi will be about: https://www.indiatvnews.com/entertainment/celebrities/dasvi-screening-at-agra-central-jail-abhishek-bachchan-yami-gautam-nimrat-kaur-fulfil-promise-2022-03-30-766699
Anil X.13 hours
Yeah the world is a hypocrite!
Savio A.16 hours
True unsung hero, and her challenges are extraordinary!! These are the stories that will inspire every poor child in India to excel in their life ! Kya yaar.....
Nakap T.18 hours
She's is ❤️
Sooraiya P.19 hours
Ordinary means simplicity and thats what makes you beautiful x
Soumita S.20 hours
Bang on Yami. Way to go. 👍
Ayesha K.20 hours
That's how life is.