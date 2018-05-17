back
Young Indians Channel Anger About Sexual Violence Into Poetry
Indian millennials are using poetry to process harrowing accounts of sexual violence and misogyny. (Special thanks to UnErase Poetry & Tape A Tale)
05/17/2018 12:00 AM
121 comments
Aftab M.01/24/2019 14:47
Safety will be taken from both men and women to stop this violence
Muhammed J.05/31/2018 12:45
Lenin P.05/30/2018 21:35
So making poetry out of sexual harassments is how we demand justice for women?
Tom S.05/30/2018 14:41
It is very important to expose the ugliness of the uncles and aunties. Millennials are doing a great job. But it is also very important that they rediscover their true identity. In fact that is more important. By consuming consumerism and indulging in zombie pursuits like entertainment and “financial independence” and gender equality, they are losing their uniqueness as universal being. They need to touch base with ancient wisdom instead of pursuing modern jingoism.
Sohom D.05/30/2018 12:44
Shashank P.05/30/2018 08:42
Manoj R.05/30/2018 00:57
Can you stop husband beating wife or wife black mailing husband because he’s innocent First It starts from u and surroundings Then other people see you and want to be like you No thought of negativity arises
Rishav P.05/29/2018 19:32
Verbal Emotions comes and go or it will around your head for certain limited time. It is not just about women, it is about gender equality ,open mindset, way to express opinion, plan to start revolution or being activist not just by saying but the way you don't give a shit when something happening bad in front of you , to act like you have emotions but you kill those bluffs by do whatever it takes to make things right way. We mostly haven't made experiment on corrupted system , we just praise present time if it is alright and this nation 3/4th population thinks politics and politician , cricket,and we are done then we forget past incident and then we seek for a platform.
Conchita M.05/29/2018 19:23
Rishika G.05/29/2018 19:11
I feel whatever law comes, whatever law govt forms at the end of the day if the thinking n filth in few individuals doesn't end nothing could change...
Meenakshi S.05/29/2018 11:38
It's time to take action..... 😊
Sai S.05/29/2018 11:12
Ranjesh S.05/29/2018 09:42
I have tried to explain the anger of Ravana through this poem. Ravana is upset and asking questions to Ram about being compared to those vultures of society who rape children when he did nothing like that. Watch it and let me know what you think of my viewpoint : https://youtu.be/x-lhsNKWER0
Amer A.05/29/2018 06:40
Bhai log apan indian hoke english ko badawa dere
Biswal S.05/29/2018 06:28
Arpit J.05/28/2018 17:59
Total nonsense...is tarah rapist ka moral aur boost hoga...jb aap kisi ladki ki lachari dikhaengey ya sunayengey....are kavita likhni hai toh rapist ko di gayi saza ke upar likho ... Gadhon... khud ko famous krne ke liye..kisi bhi hadd tak mt giro... Shameless
Anandhu K.05/28/2018 08:39
Kedar S.05/28/2018 07:44
Utd N.05/28/2018 05:43
Whatever you are,,,,, child,young or old .....Take charge of your life first
Gorachand M.05/28/2018 01:38
From we can see the full story.?